Fans holding signs, balloons and more lined the streets of Gilmer and Carthage on Thursday to support their state-bound football teams.
The Buckeyes and Bulldogs are set to meet at noon Friday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington in the Class 4A, Division II state championship.
It's the second meeting this season for the perennial East Texas football powers, with Carthage taking the first contest Sept. 25, 42-14.
The two programs are no strangers to championship games. Carthage is in the state title game for the ninth time in program history and eighth since 2008. The Bulldogs have seven state titles (2008, 2009, 2010, 2013, 2016, 2017 and 2019).
Meanwhile, Gilmer is in its seventh championship game and sixth since 2004. The Buckeyes have three state titles (2004, 2009 and 2014).
Friday's game can be watched on Fox Sports Southwest or listened to on the radio at KYKX 105.7.