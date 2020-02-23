A new mobile app will give veterans in the region instant access to Veterans Affairs information.
“The VA is committed to technology and modernization,” said Richard Crockett, medical center director of the Shreveport VA. “The ‘MyVA Info’ app provides convenient access to VA resources that include enrollment information, benefits, VA news and local information specific to the Shreveport VA.”
The MyVA Info app can tell veterans how to apply for VA health care and supplies information on the Caregiver Support Program, among other services.
The app is free and available for iOS and Android devices.