The Overton Brooks VA Medical Center in Shreveport will observe Veterans Day and celebrate the hospital’s 70th anniversary Nov. 10.
The outdoor event begins at 11 a.m. in the medical center’s rear parking lot. All veterans are invited to safely observe the event, participate in the drive-thru or view the celebration on Facebook Live @VAShreveport.
The U.S. Marine Corps, the U.S. Air Force, the Marine Corps League and the Vet Center of Shreveport will support the celebration, and Post-Acute Medical Specialty Hospitals of Shreveport, Chrisman McDonald’s of Bossier City and Hillcrest Funeral Homes will donate food and other refreshments.
Refreshments will be served in a parking lot drive-thru by volunteers.
The Patriot Guard Riders of Northwest Louisiana also will take part in the celebration.
All spectators not in vehicles are required to wear masks and social distance.