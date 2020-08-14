The Shreveport VA says it is working to alleviate delays in medication shipments through the U.S. Postal Service.
Mail delivery systems are experiencing delays throughout Northwest Louisiana and East Texas that are affecting veterans who rely on deliveries for medications, according to the VA. Those delays are caused by increased package volume, election mail, hurricane season and the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Shreveport VA is proactively converting some shipments to use UPS instead of the postal service.
Veterans who are experiencing medication delays have these options to receive partial medication refills until the original prescription arrives:
If possible, use the drive-thru pharmacy at the main facility in Shreveport.
Contact their primary care physician to use the VA prescription refill service at a local pharmacy for a seven-day supply. Mention the Heritage Solutions contract.
Veterans can call 1 (800) 863-7441, ext. 5547, with problems or questions.