KILGORE — A Kilgore-based organization that started with four family members and a goal of backing President Donald Trump has grown into a support group with thousands of members across the country.
American Patriots for Trump was formed in June when Paul Hunt, an Air Force veteran, told his wife that he was concerned about the appearance of a lack of support for the president.
“I wanted to do a billboard,” he said. Hunt decided to pay for one in Kilgore, his wife, Tammy Hunt, designed it.
Her nephew, Benji Maxwell, and his father, Doug Maxwell, then got involved.
The family believes the national media isn’t telling the full story regarding Trump, Benji Maxwell said.
“Somebody has to do something,” he said Thursday. “When are we going to stop just saying something and actually do something?”
The family members started a GoFundMe on June 8, hoping to raise funds for more billboards.
“We believe that we are part of the silent majority,” Benji Maxwell said. The group wants to show other Trump supporters and Republicans that they are not alone.
“Some people are scared of putting a sign in their yard, so they donate to us for a billboard,” his father said.
They have raised more than $3,300 from the GoFundMe effort, have started a T-shirt fundraiser and gained more than 5,600 members in their Facebook group.
The group also has raised more funds locally from supporters dropping off money at Tammy’s business, Flomore on South Commerce Street in Kilgore.
“That’s the definition of ‘grass roots’ right there,” Doug Maxwell said.
The group has billboards up in Kilgore, Shreveport and Lancaster just outside of Dallas on Interstate 20.
As the four talked Thursday in the front room of Flomore, Paul Hunt read a story on his tablet about a pro-abortion billboard in the area being vandalized.
“I don’t support vandalism even if I dislike the sign. I mean, there’s a risk that it could happen to us,” Benji Maxwell said. Tammy Hunt said there is a large Trump 2020 sign that is torn down each night down the road from her business.
“We’re trying to be inclusive of everyone,” Benji Maxwell said.
“Everything is so divisive right now, and we don’t want this to be divisive, too,” his aunt added.
The Facebook group gets more than 100 post requests each day, and each is looked at before it’s approved. Posts deemed too inflammatory can be rejected. Donations that were offered from people in Russia and China were rejected, Doug Maxwell said.
The family members said the reach of the group across the country has been amazing.
“There are people out there in places where they don’t feel comfortable talking about their support for Trump, but they can talk about it here,” Tammy Hunt said. “We feel encouraged by that.”
In total, American Patriots for Trump has raised more than $8,000.
“Our dream goal is to have (a billboard) in each battleground state,” Tammy Hunt said. The group also is working toward a billboard in Washington, D.C., near the White House.
“They, in my opinion, treat him so unfairly in Washington,” she said. “We want to let him know that real America loves you.”
“It’s time for us to stand up,” Benji Maxwell added. “We need to show (Trump) that we’ve got his back.”
The group is selling T-shirts that depict a person holding a flag. Someone even wore one of the shirts to a boat parade on Lake George in New York.
All funds go into an account toward funding billboards, and any leftover money goes to the Trump campaign. The group does not make a profit.
The family members joked that the “support group” has become a side job that they don’t get paid for.
“I was just saying that I’ll be glad when the election gets here,” Tammy Hunt said, laughing.
For information or to donate, contact the group through its Facebook page at facebook.com/groups/735425893881236 .