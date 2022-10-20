The second annual Race for Dignity 5k fun run to benefit the nonprofit organization Simple Bare Necessities is set to return Saturday at The Green in Longview.
Simple Bare Necessities was started by Longview High School siblings Arya and Alec Germanwala in 2020. The mission of the organization is to provide hygiene necessities to youth in the community to ensure dignity through self care.
Dr. Gana Germanwala, the siblings' mother, said the fun run was started as a way to help Longview ISD students who may not have access to basic care products.
"Over 80% of the students at LISD are economically disadvantaged, which is a very high percentage in our district," she said. "Government food programs that help provide monies for food do not allow for the purchase of hygiene products, so there’s a gap in public policy in terms of allowing these kids to get access to toothpaste, shampoo, deodorant ... we're trying to fill that gap that exists."
This past year, 700 students throughout LISD who were in the backpack program were given almost 3,000 full-size hygiene bags during the school year, she said.
This year, more than 1,000 students are in the backpack program, which Germanwala said will translate to about 4,000 hygiene bags. The kits come with full-sized shampoo and conditioner bottles, toothpaste, deodorant, soap and sometimes dental floss.
Since its inception, Simple Bare Necessities has collaborated with another nonprofit organization called We Help Two. The effort has spread across the state through the organization Texas IB Schools.
Representatives from We Help Two are set to be at the event Saturday selling socks, Germanwala said. Other vendors at the race will include Ageless Medical Spa and Longview Regional Medical Center.
The event serves as Simple Bare Necessities' annual fundraiser, Germanwala said. Most of the funds raised from the event come from sponsorships, which are about 40 so far this year, she said.
Registration begins at 7:30 a.m., and the run starts at 8 a.m. The 5k fun run is open to all ages, and strollers and pets are welcome.
Registration is free, and donations can be made by purchasing race T-shirts at the event. The fun run will consist of roughly eight laps around the acreage of The Green, 207 S. Spur 63.
For information or to donate to Simple Bare Necessities, visit simplebarenecessities.org .