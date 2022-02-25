What keeps community members from "moving forward?"
A simulation held Thursday by the city of Longview's Partners in Prevention aimed to put participants in someone else's shoes as they learned the realities of living in poverty.
"This is an experiential learning activity, and so it helps people to better understand when you have to live out a day in the life of living in poverty and the struggle of poverty," said Partners in Prevention Program Manager Holly Fuller. "This is a great way to help people understand better what the barriers are in the community, what maybe needs to be addressed in the community, that keeps people from moving forward."
The Understanding the Struggle of Poverty Workshop was held in two parts at the Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center. The first part was a workshop that included handouts, information and interactive activities to help educate participants.
The second part was the simulation, in which participants split up into groups of individual "family units" and worked together to make it through a month of living in poverty.
At the start of the simulation, all the participants were given fictional names and tags to wear as identification. They then split up according to family units and sat together in their "home."
Members of each family unit were each given roles — such as father, mother or child — and some families had infants who were represented by baby dolls.
The families were provided with a binder that had information about their living situations, such as if members had jobs, if they received government benefits or if they had any loans. The binders also contained additional items such as transportation passes, which were needed to move from station to station during the simulation.
In total, the simulation represented a month of living in poverty with each week broken into portions. During the week, families would have to find a way to provide for themselves and their children, earn money, eat, find necessary transportation, drop off and pick up their children from daycare and school, make rent and/or loan payments, apply for social services and more.
Numerous stations were set up for families to visit, including "Homeless Shelter," "Child Care Center," "Utility Company," "Mortgage and Realty," "EBT," "Food-a-rama Supercenter," "General Employer," "Big Dave's Pawn Shop," "Police Department" and more.
Many participants learned to barter with service workers, often asking for a grace period or extension on loan payments. One woman who previously had her "purse stolen" earlier in the simulation haggled with a bank employee to lower her loan payment — what initially was a $100 payment from a $300 check was lowered to $75 and eventually to $50.
For a few families, their living situation improved. For others, they ended up in jail or in other legal trouble. Many others were evicted because they couldn't pay rent.
Families consistently had to make tough decisions — sometimes the choice was between eating or paying rent.
Fuller said the workshop and simulation have been going on for 12 years, but Thursday's event was the first time in three years it has been open to the public.
She said people are able to better learn when they experience something as opposed to only hearing about it.
For information about Partners in Prevention, go to www.longviewtexas.gov/2190/Partners-in-Prevention .