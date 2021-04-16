New cases and fatalities of COVID-19 this week in Gregg and surrounding counties have remained relatively low, according to public health officials.
The Northeast Texas Public Health District, known as NET Health, reported just one newly confirmed case of COVID-19 in Gregg County residents since Monday, bringing the total cases in the county to 6,058.
NET Health made the announcement in its second update of the week Thursday, as confirmed recoveries and deaths from the virus were 5,822 and 108, respectively. NET Health reported in March it would begin updating numbers only on Mondays and Thursdays.
The numbers do not include 4,933 probable cases, 4,699 probable recoveries and 88 probable deaths.
A case is considered probable when a person receives a positive result from a rapid test that is not then laboratory confirmed.
On Monday, there were 128 confirmed active cases of COVID-19 in the county and no active cases in Gregg County Jail inmates.
In Smith County, NET Health on Monday reported 51 new confirmed cases since Monday and one additional death. The county has had 11,560 confirmed cases, 10,834 recoveries and 202 fatalities from the virus.
In Gregg County, the seven-day rolling rate of new COVID-19 infections was up slightly this past week, although it still represented a “minimal” level of community spread, according to NET Health.
Gregg County’s seven-day rolling rate of infection, adjusted for population, was 5.65 for the period April 9 through Thursday a week after it registered 4.15. The rate means, according to NET Health, that Gregg County has a “minimal” level of community spread of the virus.
Minimal community spread indicates “evidence of isolated cases or limited community transmission, case investigation underway; no evidence of exposure in large congregate setting,” according to the district. Gregg County’s community spread has been at minimal since at least March 26.
Five of the seven counties for which NET Health provides disease surveillance exhibited minimal levels of community spread this past week with seven-day rolling rates of infection for Smith and Van Zandt rising into the double digits and a “moderate” level of community spread. Smith county had a rate of 10.31 and Van Zandt County’s was 13.13 new infections adjusted per capita.
Moderate community spread represents “sustained transmission with confirmed exposure within congregate settings and potential for rapid increase in cases,” according to NET Health.
The Texas Department of State Health Services on Friday reported eight new cases of coronavirus in Harrison County residents since Monday and no additional deaths.
The county has had 2,433 cases and 105 fatalities from the virus, according to state data.
The state reported two fewer cases of the coronavirus in Rusk County since Monday and no additional deaths. The county has had 2,195 positive cases, according to the state, and 105 COVID-19 deaths.
Cases in Upshur County increased by one to 1,328 total and deaths rose by two since Monday to 74.
The COVID-19 hospitalization rate in the Longview and Tyler has been marginally higher in recent days, although it has remained low compared to much of the time during the pandemic.
COVID-19 patients on Thursday, the latest day for which data was available, accounted for 2.55% of hospital capacity in the Trauma Service Region G, Texas Department of State Health Services data showed. The rate dropped below 3% on March 18, and since then it has been below 3% every day except May 22.
The rate dipped to 1.88% more than a week ago as it hit the lowest level for the region in nearly a year when it was 1.8% on April 14, according to state data. The rate has remained slightly elevated since 2.37% on Sunday.
The counties that make up the trauma service area are Gregg, Anderson, Camp, Cherokee, Franklin, Freestone, Harrison, Henderson, Houston, Marion, Panola, Rains, Rusk, Shelby, Smith, Trinity, Upshur, Van Zandt and Wood.