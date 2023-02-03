A sinkhole on High Street bridge in Longview likely will delay the start of a bridge reconstruction project.
The city announced Wednesday that the High Street bridge between Nelson Street and Marion Drive is temporarily closed because of the sinkhole. Traffic is being diverted on Nelson and Marion to South Fredonia Street.
Public Works Director Dwayne Archer said Thursday that the sinkhole likely was caused by a drainage line underneath the bridge that failed for some reason.
"We don't really know the reason yet," he said.
According to Archer, sinkholes in Longview are rare because the city has a good system in place to detect them.
Before any work can be done on the sinkhole, engineers have to take a look at it and determine f its safe for a crew to work, he said.
Archer said the difference between a pothole and sinkhole is, in a pothole, the top layer of asphalt on a road has started to deteriorate, usually caused by a base failure. A sinkhole occurs when a significant base failure happens and the asphalt has no support.
"Most of the time it's because some kind of water flow breaks down the base ... Piping, ground water or even sewer lines can cause that failure of the base," Archer said.
In order to be repaired, the base has to be built back up and the initial problem identified, he said. The base is made of soils, so crews will have to make sure they use the right kind, such as clay, to ensure it has the right support.
This past month, the Texas Department of Transportation announced it would demolish and replace the High Street bridge, and the project was scheduled to last about two years.
The bridge project was set to start early this year but will be affected by the sinkhole, Archer said.
"It is certainly going to impact the project," he said. "We need to coordinate with TxDOT to see how to move forward."
Archer said the city plans to meet with TxDOT representatives today to figure out how to proceed.
Engineers have started looking at the sinkhole and have diverted traffic on the bridge since it is unknown how large the actual cavity underneath it is, he said.
Archer said he's unsure how long the bridge will be closed or how long it will take to repair the sinkhole, but he added that the city plans to work on it "pretty quickly" since the drainage line is about 20 feet down, which makes it a significant project.
He added that a fund balance is kept in the streets and drainage budget for situations such as this, but until a cost is locked down based on the scope of work, it's hard to say how the repair will be funded.