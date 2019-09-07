A Thursday night house fire in Marshall has left a family of two displaced.
The occupants — two sisters — were away on a cruise, and no injuries were reported.
“We know it started in the back room where the laundry room was,” City Fire Marshal Joey Dunagan said while assessing the damage Friday at the home on Carters Ferry Road.
Dunagan said the fire department was alerted at 9:21 p.m. Thursday after a passerby saw flames shooting from the house.
“There are no houses next door,” Dunagan said. “When the fire crew got here it was fully involved, but luckily nobody was here. That’s the blessing out of it."
The occupants, siblings Brenda Dillard and Jennifer Brazzell, had been on a cruise since Monday.
Dillard said by telephone Friday that the the residence is "the family home" and belonged to her parents.