Two Longview women came closer to healing and closure this week when officials confirmed human remains found in December were those of their mother.
“It’s a light at the end of the tunnel now where we were just kind of lost in the dark before,” Lita Walker said Wednesday.
Gregg County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Lt. Josh Tubb on Tuesday confirmed that an autopsy report shows the remains found in a car in a wooded area off Mount Pisgah Road in the Kilgore area are those of Rosemary Rodriguez, 54, who had been missing since October 2019.
Walker and her sister, Frances Rodriguez, said officials told them a few days before the news was publicly announced. When officials found the car in December, they said it was Rodriguez’s bright green Chevrolet Sonic but were unable to confirm the remains inside were hers.
Walker and her sister said they were not surprised by the news but that it will let them focus on planning a memorial for their mother and to say a final goodbye.
“The justice system will do what they need to do, but the most important part is that we have her, and we know where she’s at and we can say goodbye,” Frances Rodriguez said.
Walker said plans for a memorial are in the early stages. The family does not yet know when Rosemary Rodriguez’s remains will be turned over to them, but they said the service will be open to allow anyone who would like to say goodbye.
Walker described the past two years surrounding her mother’s disappearance as overwhelming.
“There’s so much that’s involved in looking for a missing person, and this balance of still needing to live your life ... and feel like you’re doing enough to look and making sure that her story is in circulation on the internet, which was really our saving grace — that we kept her story out there,” Walker said.
Officials arrived on scene Dec. 30 after a vehicle was found in a wooded area off Mount Pisgah Road. The following day, employees with the sheriff’s office and other agencies worked to excavate the vehicle.
Walker said the person who found the vehicle recognized it from the sisters’ missing person fliers.
Frances Rodriguez said the family expected the outcome of the search. She said they have had two years to grieve and try to figure out where her mother was, but she knew her mother would contact the family if she could.
“Finding the car and her being actually in it has been a huge relief,” she said. “It’s like we’re able to get the closure and heal from this.”
Officials said Rosemary Rodriguez was reported missing Oct. 8, 2019, which was a day after leaving a home on Mount Pisgah Road. Frances Rodriguez in January said her mother’s car was found not far from where she was last seen.
Shortly after Rosemary Rodriguez was reported missing, officials said criminal activity could be involved. There have been no arrests, and officials have not released a cause of death.
Walker said it hurts to know her mother was left off a road in a car and that it “appears it was not an accident.” Still, she considers herself lucky.
She said as her mother’s name is taken off the missing person’s database, she can’t help but think of the families whose loved ones remain on it.
The sisters said they were unable to keep from thinking the worst at times during the past two years without answers in their mother’s disappearance.
“I don’t wish those feelings on anybody, and I feel for the other people who have to deal with that,” Walker said.
Anyone with information about Rodriguez’s case can contact investigators at (903) 236-8408, Gregg County Crime Stoppers at (903) 236-7867 or at greggcountycrimestoppers.com.