While the six men vying for a seat on the Kilgore College board of trustees each have different backgrounds and careers, they all cite one common goal: A desire to make the college better.
Trustee Karol Pruett announced her resignation from the board at the February meeting; however, by law she will remain a trustee until the board appoints a replacement, according to the college.
When filing for the seat ended Feb. 28, the six who applied were Michael Atkins, Marion Turner, John Carter, David Barrett, Josh Edmonson and Steven Ramo Jr.
The appointee will serve until the term expires in May 2021. After that, an election will be held for the Voting Unit No. 3, Place 3, Central Zone seat.
Atkins is retired from teaching drama and communications at the college where he now wants to be a trustee.
“It seems like there are new things going on in the administration,” he said. “And I taught at Kilgore College for nearly 30 years, and it’s just something I want to be part of.”
Atkins would be able to bring an instructor’s point of view to the board, he said.
Another applicant has teaching experience he said he also could bring to the board.
Former Kilgore College football coach and physical education teacher Turner worked at Kilgore College for 21 years. He spent eight years as a trustee.
Turner said he resigned from the board because his son was offered a job.
Currently, Turner sells student and accident athletic insurance to public schools through Health Special Risk.
“I just feel like I have something to contribute,” he said. “Having been an employee there, you understand the aspects of being an employee and things from — as they say — from that side of the fence. And having been on the board, I understand the role of the board member.”
Another former educator is fighting for the seat, too.
Carter has taught science, agriculture and economics. He’s been a principal and superintendent in South Texas, a principal at West Rusk High School and an adjunct professor at community colleges and Stephen F. Austin State University.
“I’ve always had a long-term interest in what goes on at the college,” Carter said. “I certainly would like to continue the good work the college has done. When I was principal at West Rusk, I was instrumental at getting dual credit started in that area. I think that’s the way of the future, and I think we can get more of that done.”
Barrett is a candidate whose family has benefited from the college’s dual credit program, he said. His two children have earned dual credit hours from the college. He also carried more than 30 hours from Kilgore College to Northlake College, he said.
As a professional home inspector, Barrett owns the business Tip Top Home Inspections. He and his wife also buy and flip homes. He is the vice chairman of the Kilgore Planning and Zoning Board and chairman of the Comprehensive Planning Committee. He also is a volunteer police officer.
“I think Kilgore is a college town, and we need to do everything we can to help promote that,” he said. “The educational value for the money that you get at Kilgore College is outstanding. And (President) Dr. (Brenda) Kays is doing a great job. I just want to help the institution so that it is a great place to attend.”
Edmonson also has benefited from a program at the college. The candidate manages corrosion services at Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, which tries to hire interns from the college’s corrosion program, he said.
“Obviously, what’s near and dear to my heart is the corrosion program. That’s in my field of work, and I want to be as active as I can,” he said. “I really like that the school’s always open to that. It helps us in the industry.”
Edmonson said he always is looking for ways to help the community, and the board seat would be another way to do that.
Ramo said he also saw the opening as a way to help the community and give back as an alumnus and as the father of a soon-to-be college student.
Ramo is the vice president of MavTex, a metal fabrication shop.
“I’m born and raised in the area. I work in the region, run a business in the area,” he said. “I just want to try to help the local area in education. I don’t necessarily have a specific reason for running more than I think it looks like a good chance to help the community.”