A push to build a skate park in Longview might get a $40,000 boost from the city.
City Manager Keith Bonds and Parks and Recreation Director Scott Caron have added to the Fiscal Year 2020 budget proposal a $40,000 earmark that would match local donations for skate park equipment to be installed at Ingram Park.
The idea is tentative until the Longview City Council approves next year’s budget with the earmark in place — and local donors reach their $40,000 match.
“City Council would have to approve that,” Bonds said.
Longview parent Brian Dodson began a grassroots effort almost two years ago to build a recreation area for skateboarders, BMX bikers and in-line skaters. After the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board at that time told him that they supported the idea but that it would likely take private donations, Dodson began a fundraising campaign starting with his own $1,000 donation.
“As he’s fundraised over the last few months or so, he’s gotten up to $25,000,” Caron said. Bonds said Dodson has received conditional promises for even more private funds.
No money from the Nov. 6 bond proposition was dedicated to a skate park, but Dodson and other skate park supporters appeared at each of the city’s meetings about bond improvements at existing parks this spring and summer.
Dodson also made pleas to the City Council members individually and at City Hall, so several members approached staff and asked, “Could we match 50-50 for the equipment?” Caron said. “So, that’s what we’ve been asked to put into the budget for next year.”
An announcement Saturday on the Skatepark for Longview Facebook page read, “We have been busting our b***s these last six months to convince the city to help pay for half of the skatepark. It hasn't been easy to figure out where the money could come from, but we knew it was possible.”
A request for comment from Dodson was not returned Monday.
Bonds will make his formal budget presentation to the City Council when it meets at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at City Hall.