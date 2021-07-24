Rachel Arp said she traveled Saturday from Mississippi to Longview for a tattoo at the Ark-La-Tex Tattoo and Art Expo at Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center.
An artist who goes by Tattoos by Randy, who works at InkSt. Tattoos in Laredo, did an owl design for Arp’s right bicep.
“We don’t really have a tattoo artist in Vicksburg,” she said. “I’ve always loved owls, and I wanted to get one.
She said that although it wasn’t her first tattoo, it was certainly her largest.
More than 100 artists, along with other vendors and artists, participated in the expo that began Friday and continues today.
Tuna of Tattoos by Tuna in Cleveland, Texas, worked on a watercolor-style tattoo on Robin Tatum’s thigh. He was making additions to a tattoo Tatum already had.
He described how lovely the watercolor effect would look on the tattoo of dragonfly, butterflies and flowers.
“I’ve always wanted to add to the piece I had,” said Tatum, 38. She said she traveled from Texarkana and was making a weekend of it.
“I love this show,” Tuna said. “The real cool thing from my perspective is the meeting of the minds. We all get to see what each other’s doing. A lot of us here, we all work in different areas, so this is when we all get to hang out.”
Artist Noah Coronado of Longview worked on a forearm tattoo for Stephanie Crawford.
Crawford and her friend, Kaci Hartsell, said they met Coronado at his tattoo shop.
“For my birthday, we were in Longview and we wanted to get tattoos,” Hartsell said. Crawford made an appointment and agreed to get her tattoo at the expo.
Coronado told Crawford and Hartsell at his shop that some tattoo enthusiasts collect tattoos from different artists at expos and conventions.
Tuna said expos and conventions allow tattoo enthusiasts to browse the selection as there is a wide variety of styles and specialties. Some artists tend toward realistic, while others can be more abstract or even specialize in cartoons.
Kirsten Davis of Lufkin let her friend of more than 10 years from high school, tattoo artist Kelley McAdams, tattoo a “gypsy cowgirl” on her arm.
“It’s a really cool experience, and it’s so cool to get to see everybody’s work and all the things people are able to do,” Davis said.
By day at the weekend expo, the artists take tattoo appointments and some walk-ins. At night, the competitions begin.
McAdams has been working as a tattoo artist for a year-and-a-half. She said this is her first expo, so she was not competing but was enjoying the experience.
The event also featured music, food, classic cars, bounce houses, a skateboard show and more.
Airbrush tattoos were popular for children.
Madelynn Gulledge, 6, received one from her parent’s tattoo artist. Her mother, Randea Gulledge, said she was excited to get a tattoo like her parents — though it’s not permanent.
The expo continues Sunday with a performance by Joint Custody from Tyler at 4:30 p.m. as well as additional activities.
Organizer and promoter Sam Roach previously told the News-Journal that there are plans to make the expo an annual event.