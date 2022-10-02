Every few seconds, the blaring sound of a semi-truck horn could be heard ringing out through the parking lot of the Longview Mall.
Children took turns getting in the front seat to blast the horn Saturday at Longview Community Ministries' 13th annual Touch a Truck — Feed a Family fundraiser.
Numerous types of vehicles were on display for attendees to view and interact with, including firetrucks, police vehicles, ambulances, 18-wheelers, monster trucks, earth movers, cranes, buses, motorcycles, military vehicles, a helicopter and more.
Food trucks such as Twisted Chef and Kona Ice along with local businesses set up in the mall parking lot, and children's activities such as cornhole and a giant Connect Four game were available.
The event directly benefits Longview Community Ministries and its many programs, such as its food pantry, Meals With Love, Coats for Kids, College Connection and more.
Natasha and Steven Davis attended with their sons, Justin, 6, Aaron, 11, and nieces Roxanne Bledsoe, 6, and Lola Bledsoe, 9. They decided to come after hearing about it on social media, Natasha Davis said.
Their main reason for checking it out was because the children love trucks, she said with a laugh.
"My husband's a truck driver. They love the bus ... they loved the helicopter landing," Natasha Davis said.
"We came here to see the helicopter," Lola said excitedly.
Tatyana and Nick Nelson were deciding where to take their sons Enoch, 3, and Ezekiel, 5, as they scanned the parking lot. The family recently moved to Longview after Nick Nelson started attending LeTourneau University, he said.
They heard about the event from friends and wanted to see what it had to offer, Tatyana Nelson said.
"They love this kind of stuff. They love all the trucks, and so we thought it would be fun for them and also just to kind of teach 'em a little bit more about what all the different vehicles do," she said.
The family had explored the helicopter, ambulance and garbage truck and were looking forward to seeing more, she said.
The event also featured a remote-controlled hot air balloon and a skateboarding demonstration on a half-pipe.
Twenty-four skateboards with custom graphics done by local high school students, artists and businesses were on display at Saturday's event, and the skateboards were raffled off.
Any skateboards left over will be on sale in front of Ollie’s Skate Shop in Longview as part of ArtWalk on Thursday.