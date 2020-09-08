Smith County Commissioners Court on Tuesday is expected to vote on cutting the property tax rate down a full penny — from 34.5 cents per $100 valuation to 33.5 cents — for 2021 fiscal year.
The budget, proposed on Aug. 11, is $14.5 million smaller than the one for the current fiscal year. The majority of incoming revenue for the county will come from the 63% property tax.
The county is following the no-new-revenue rate set by the state, meaning the county will not get income for the county’s current properties.
, only on new property developments.
In the proposed budget, the county will be eliminating three currently unfilled positions, and nonessential projects have been indefinitely suspended.
An open session will be held before the vote at 9:30 a.m. in the Smith County Annex Building on Tuesday, Sept. 8. It is expected to pass.