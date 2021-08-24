Community event Stamper Park - C.P.R. will take over South Longview this weekend with the goal to restore and change the image of the city’s district 2. Some of the activities will include basic home repairs and property clean-up.
District 2 Longview City Councilwoman Nona Snoddy said C.P.R. stands for compassion, pride and respect.
“The C.P.R. initiative was my slogan when I first got on the council,” Snoddy said. The term “CPR” usually leads people to think about resuscitating or reviving, she added.
The goal of the event is to instill a positive attitude that would exemplify compassion, pride and respect in South Longview and expand to Longview as a whole.
On Saturday, volunteers will meet and be assigned projects to work on.
“It gives people a chance to see and meet some of the District 2 residents and see the need in the area,” Snoddy said.
The American Red Cross and Longview Fire Department will work with residents to ensure they have working smoke detectors.
Property owners, volunteers and city personnel will participate in the community revitalization effort in the Stamper Park neighborhood. Volunteers will help residents with eligible property maintenance issues.
Assistance can include mowing/brush hogging, junk removal, litter removal, damaged fence removal/repair and accessory building removal/repair.
Priority is given to residents with physical or financial hardship.
There will be a free pet vaccination and microchip clinic from 8 a.m. to Noon both days at the corner of Boyd and Molton Streets. Animal Control officers will also work with residents to ensure animals have proper shelter and provisions.
Snoddy said the second district in south Longview is neglected and she hopes that once it is cleaned up, then it can be maintained.
“It has not been shown as much love as it has needed over the years,” Snoddy said. “People have a negative image of south Longview. We want to change that.”
On a larger scale, Snoddy wants to help instill a positive attitude in the city as a whole.
“If part of the city looks neglected, that’s on the whole city,” she said.
Leading up to and following the event, city sanitation crews will visit the neighborhood on extra routes to collect bulky items and trash as well as yard waste such as tree limbs and debris. All items should be placed at the curb for collection in two piles - one for trash and one for yard waste.
Some of the areas in need of clean up actually belong to the city, Snoddy said. Local churches and groups have already committed to the project.
“Once we get it gone, residents can maintain it,” she said.
Snoddy is passionate about helping south Longview.
“We want to reclaim the image,” Snoddy said. “South Longview was an amazing area. We want to restore that again.”
To those who wish to volunteer, Snoddy said “be ready to work.”
“This is for the community and they deserve it,” she said.
The project is part of the “Connect Longview” program which seeks to improve neighborhoods by matching local volunteers with homeowners who need assistance with property repairs.
The program is organized by the City of Longview Code Compliance division.
Those who need assistance should call 903-237-1060. For more information, visit https://longviewtexas.gov/3565/Connect-Longview.