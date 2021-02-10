Snow twice in one winter? It's possible early next week in the Longview area. Freezing temperatures arriving Friday night are expected to lead into a wintry, snowy mix by Monday.
National Weather Service Shreveport Meteorologist Shane Pendleton said Wednesday that below-freezing temperatures will arrive Friday night and continue through early Tuesday.
A high near 40 degrees is expected Friday with wind gusts as high as 20 mph. Expected lows Friday night will likely dip below 30 degrees and rise into only the upper 30s Saturday.
“Saturday night is when the really cold air pushes in with a low of 19 degrees,” Pendleton said.
That same low temperature also is expected going into Sunday and will rise to a high of 32 degrees Sunday with partly cloudy skies.
There is a 30% chance of snow early Monday with a low temperature around 19.
However, the chance of precipitation will increase to 70% later Monday with snow and sleet likely and a high in the upper 20s.
“Snow and sleet are quite possible,” Pendleton said. “There are still several days where the forecast may change, but having cold air and moisture, we are expecting wintry precipitation.”
The chance of snow continues into Monday night, as temperatures drop to 15 degrees overnight.
Tuesday is expected to be sunny with a high in the mid-30s.
Pendleton said it’s important to protect pets, plants and pipes during the freezing temperatures.
“You’ll want to bring pets inside,” he said. "A freeze like this could do serious damage to plants and gardens. Make sure to cover up exposed water pipes.”
The Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center encouraged pet owners Wednesday on Facebook to bring all outdoor pets inside, if possible.
“For any pets that must remain outside they, at minimum, should have adequate shelter that keeps them dry, insulated from the cold and shielded from the wind,” the facility said in the post. To help, the animal shelter is offering free bags of hay to help keep animals warm.
Hay will be offered noon to 4 p.m. Thursday and Friday while supplies last. For information, call the Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center at (903) 297-7387 or (903) 237-1290.
Meanwhile, crews with the Texas Department of Transportation have started pre-treating roads with a salt and brine brine solution in anticipation of the winter conditions.