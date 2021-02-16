Record snowfalls and record low temperatures are making this a week to remember in East Texas, as sleet and snow Sunday and Monday led to a near shutdown for many.
According to the National Weather Service, the dangerously cold temperatures and wind chills will continue to be a concern through today before another winter storm enters the area early Wednesday.
Longview Fire Department Spokesman Kevin May said he measured 9 inches of snow at the fire department Monday morning.
“We did have a partial building collapse at Komatsu,” May said. “A few vehicles slid off the road, but there’s not a lot of people out driving.”
May said it took him about an hour and half to drive 30 miles to work in the morning, even with a 4-wheel drive vehicle. His dog, a 5-pound a Yorkie, was not fond of the snow.
“I threw him out in the snow, and he quickly ran right back up in the house. I mean, he wanted nothing to do with it,” May said as he laughed. “Of course, I had about 8 or 9 inches at my house so when I put him in the yard, it was up to his neck.”
May added that many roads in Longview are passable but he does not recommend driving.
“Once all this stuff starts melting and then you know it refreezes, we’re gonna be in for a whole other ballgame,” May said.
Kilgore Assistant Chief of Police Johnathan Gage said he did not see power outages in town but that getting around was tough.
“We have poor traveling conditions,” Gage said. “We are assisting with whatever we can.”
Gage said the layer of ice under the snow has made travel difficult and caused some minor traffic issues.
“No injuries,” Gage said Monday afternoon.
AEP Southwestern Electric Power Co. on Monday began temporarily interrupting power in the service area for controlled outages as part of an emergency procedure prompted by extreme winter temperatures. The outages, which were stopped later in the day Monday, were meant to reduce the load on the electrical system to prevent larger outages.
The controlled outages were done at the direction of the Southwest Power Pool, the regional organization managing the electric grid across 17 central and western states.
Hazardous conditions are expected to continue throughout the week. Much of East Texas, with the light fluffy snow, is susceptible to blowing and drifting snow across roads due to winds of 10 to 20 miles per hour.
Blowing snow can reduce visibility and cause snow to freeze quickly to the road surface causing icy road conditions.
Temperatures are expected to dip to single digits, and could possibly hit zero in the Longview and Tyler area and other parts of East Texas.
Wind chills will create a “feels like” temperature as low as 8 degrees below zero in Tyler, minus 4 degrees in Longview and minus 3 degrees in Carthage.
Temperatures and road conditions are not expected to improve until this weekend because of the expected second winter storm, National Weather Service Shreveport Senior Meteorologist Chris Nuttall said in a Monday morning weather briefing.
According to NWS Shreveport Science and Operations Officer Brad Bryant, the lowest temperature ever recorded in Longview was minus 4 degrees on Jan. 18, 1930.
“There’s a chance we might not be too far from that tonight,” Bryant said. “I would say it’s probably unlikely to beat that but sometimes when you get snowpack and clear skies and a very cold air mass — the temperatures can really plummet. So, it will be interesting to see exactly how cold it gets.”
Bryant said the low for Monday night was likely to be in the top 10 lowest temperatures ever recorded in Longview. If the low temperature reaches 2 degrees — as projected — it will be tied for second place.
The last time temperatures in Longview reached single digits was in 2018, but this cold spell is the coldest since 1989, Bryant said. It was about 2 degrees around Christmas in December 1989, around.
“That was a major arctic blast, and if somehow we can equal the temperature from that, that would be pretty impressive,” Bryant said.
The highest two-day snowfall total in Longview is 14 inches. If the 9-inch preliminary snowfall total becomes official, this would be a top five two-day snowfall record, Bryant said.
The second winter storm is expected to begin overnight tonight into Wednesday. Sleet and freezing rain are expected to begin in the early morning hours Wednesday before transitioning to snow.
“There’s another round coming and it could potentially be worse,” Bryant said. “I think there’s some confidence by Friday, we may get above freezing. Definitely this weekend, it should be warming up.”
The Longview and Tyler areas are expected to get 2-3 inches of snow and sleet in the second storm and between 0.17 and 0.27 inches of freezing rain or ice. Southeast of a line from Tyler to El Dorado, Arkansas, Nuttall said there are expectations of more than a quarter inch of ice — possibly more than half an inch.
“When you get totals over a quarter inch of freezing rain and ice, then that triggers an ice storm warning for us,” Bryant said. “Then, we’re worried about power outages, downed tree limbs. There could be significantly more than a quarter of an inch of ice accumulation.”