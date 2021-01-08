Wintry, snowy weather is expected across East Texas Sunday and Monday, forecasters say.
National Weather Service Shreveport Hydrologist C.S. Ross said 1 to 2 inches of snow are possible throughout the region, beginning mid-Sunday afternoon.
“It will continue into the evening, moving west to east,” Ross said.
Temperatures are expected to drop to about 30 degrees Saturday night. Rain showers could begin after noon and transition to possibly sleet before turning to snow into Sunday night. Temperatures are expected to dip to 32 Sunday night.
Ross added that the system could continue through shortly after sunrise Monday morning.
There is still uncertainty with the storm and the forecast could change.
“Be careful driving on bridges and overpasses,” Ross said. He said the precipitation will likely turn into slush and could freeze overnight on the bridges/overpasses.
“Snow will be leftover Monday into Tuesday so there could be slippery spots left,” Ross said. “Since it’s going to be chilly, make sure outdoor pets have liquid water to drink outside, not ice water. Make sure they have a shelter to stay warm. Check on the elderly.”
Ross said temperatures will remain in the 20s Monday and Tuesday night. Daytime temperatures will slowly rise throughout the week to sunny and 60 degrees Thursday.
“I suspect there will be traces of snow left by Tuesday morning,” Ross said. “By then temperatures will rise to 50-ish degrees and it should be gone.”
January is a normal time of year for heightened expectation of snow in East Texas, Ross said. The last major snow event in Longview occurred in Jan. 2018.
Winter weather can create dangerous driving conditions and can change rapidly. The Texas Department of Transportation advises drivers to stay off the roads and use extreme caution if they must drive.
TxDOT driving tips include:
- Slow down.
- Maintain at least three times the normal following distance on snow or ice.
- Watch carefully for snow removal equipment and stay at least 200 feet behind snow plows.
- Use extra caution on bridges, ramps, overpasses and shaded areas due to ice.
- If the vehicle starts to slide, ease off the gas pedal or brakes. Steer into the direction of the skid until traction is regained before straightening the vehicle.