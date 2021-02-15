As upwards of 8 inches of snow reached some areas of the city Monday, a dome at Komatsu Mining collapsed under the weight of the snowfall and the City of Longview and Gregg County announced closures likely to last through the end of the week.
City of Longview facilities, including the library, municipal court and recreation centers, will be closed and sanitation collection and Longview Transit services will be suspended until further notice, pending weather conditions, the city announced Monday afternoon. An adjusted sanitation collection schedule will be determined at later time.
"City staff will continue to monitor the weather and an announcement will be made when services are able to resume," the city stated in a news release, noting that Longview Municipal Court hearings are canceled through Friday and a Planning and Zoning Commission meeting scheduled for Tuesday has been canceled.
Meanwhile, the Gregg County Courthouse will be closed through Friday due to inclement weather, Gregg County Sheriff's Office Lt. Josh Tubb said. The courthouse will reopen for normal operations Feb 22.
While children and families could be found building snowmen, shoveling driveways and sledding down hills Monday, the snowfall caused some damage in the city.
One of the iconic domes at Komatsu Mining collapsed under the weight of the snow. Longview Fire Department spokesman Kevin May described it as a "partial building collapse." Multiple officials with Komatsu, including the company's Public Relations personnel, did not return calls placed to personal cellphones or office phones or return emails Monday seeking comment on the dome's collapse.
However, hundreds of people took to social media posting photos of the dome collapse. Several Komatsu employees identified it on social media as Dome No. 1. The dome was one of five built at the property by the late R.G. LeTourneau. Dome No. 2 collapsed in 2017 after a tornado struck the area.
So this just happened. The dome at Komatsu in Longview collapsed.Posted by Timberly M. Hall on Monday, February 15, 2021
The company's original dome was built by LeTourneau in the early 1950s for the Rev. Billy Graham. LeTourneau and Graham had a unique relationship, and LeTourneau's first domed structure was built for Graham to use for revival meetings during a speaking campaign in Great Britain, according to information from LeTourneau University. It was referred to as the “Billy Graham Crusade tabernacle” in a letter dated May 1953, according to the university.
While it never was used for its original purpose due to problems with the London city council, the domed structure went on to be used for several years for graduation ceremonies for LeTourneau Technical School (the former name of the university) students. It and the four domes that followed it have been in south Longview at the plant now owned by Komatsu.
While the snow caused some damage in the city and prompted closures, it also gave an opportunity for residents to let their community spirit shine.
The Longview Fire Department would like to thank Josh Parker, a neighbor close to Station 4 located at 711 George Richey...Posted by Longview Fire Department on Monday, February 15, 2021
Longview Fire Department took to Facebook to thank resident Josh Parker, a neighbor near Fire Station 4 on George Richey Road. Parker offered up his Bobcat machine to make sure the station's driveway was cleared to allow for crews to safely enter and exit the fire station.
"We are very grateful to our citizens of Longview who continue to show their support and their generosity to our LFD crews," the fire department said on Facebook.
While the snow may have closed facilities, city and county first responders continued to assist residents and respond to calls.
Tubb said the Gregg County Sheriff's Office is continuing to be available to residents who need assistance.
"Right now, we’re doing essential patrols and answering calls as normal," he said. "We are one of those organizations that works 24/7 — rain, sleet or snow. Any resident who needs immediate assistance is welcome to call us."
The City of Longview has created a map that displays information about road closures, street conditions and traffic lights. To view road conditions, visit LongviewTexas.gov/RoadClosures .
"City emergency personnel are continuing to monitor weather and road conditions," the city said in a statement. "Current forecasts for Wednesday and Thursday call for continued wintry precipitation and subfreezing temperatures, and residents are encouraged to stay at home as much as possible and use extreme caution if traveling on city roadways."