Longview-area officials say they’re giddy about a list of road projects recently added to the state’s 10-year outlook.
Eleven projects that are entirely or partly in Gregg County total almost $300 million. Chief among them is a plan to transform the 60-year-old interchange of Interstate 20, U.S. 259 and Texas 31.
“I’ve been so excited about this ever since I heard this news,” Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt said this past week.
Six years ago, Stoudt chaired an I-20 East Texas Corridor Committee study that proposed several enhancements for the interstate between Dallas and the Louisiana state line that was built through Gregg County in 1959.
The I-20/U.S. 259/Texas 31 interchange is among several projects from that proposal included in the 2020 Unified Transportation Program, approved Aug. 29 by the Texas Transportation Commission. The program is a document that guides the development of Texas transportation projects through 2030.
“All of the county judges between Dallas and the state line were involved in this committee, and one of the recommendations was we needed to do some major renovations to I-20 up to Longview,” Stoudt said. “I’m just glad to see that the money is starting to be allocated for those issues that we identified in Gregg County years ago.”
Being included in TxDOT’s recently approved 10-year plan means the projects in Gregg County totaling $281.98 million can move forward, said Tyler District spokeswoman Kathi White.
“It is significant and necessary to address some major needs in Gregg County,” White said. “The total amount is also significant as it includes the I-20/SH 31 interchange project at an estimated cost of $150 million.”
Short-term projects in Gregg County include the I-20 interchange, widening FM 2275 and FM 2206 in western Longview and White Oak from two lanes to four lanes with a flush median and other widening work on U.S. 271 and Loop 485 in the Gladewater area.
Texas 42 widening between I-20 and FM 2206 is among several long-term Tyler District projects projected five or more years into the future, according to the state plan.
Said Stoudt, “You dream about it, you plan for it, you have meetings about it over the years, and you wonder if it will never come to fruition, and it’s coming to fruition, and I’m excited about it for the county.”
Widening Texas 42, FM 2206 and FM 2275 will give motorists more lanes to navigate from north of Longview and U.S. 259 through White Oak to I-20, the judge said.
“Anybody that lives in Gregg County that drives down Highway 42, I don’t care what time of the day it is … it is a very dangerous highway, and the traffic continues to increase,” he said. “The connectivity and the safety that is going to be accomplished with the projects, I am extremely excited about and pleased.”
The state approves funding for the projects based on revenue that TxDOT projects it will generate in the form of gas taxes as well as voter-approved Proposition 1 and Proposition 7 funds.
Being included on the Unified Transportation Plan isn’t a 100% guarantee that construction will begin on every project over the next 10 years, but it does move those projects more into TxDOT’s purview.
“While they are now approved to move forward based on financial projections, cash funding will not be designated for them until closer to the letting date of the projects,” White said.
Harrison County has the largest financial piece of the 10-year pie. All told, the state estimates it will cost about $330 million to complete four projects in that county — build an interstate-standard extension to Loop 390 east of Marshall, plus replace two bridges and also widen a portion of I-20 to six lanes east of Hallsville.
Harrison County is in TxDOT’s Atlanta District, which also includes Panola County, where three projects totaling more than $100 million are planned — U.S. 59 grade separation at FM 1794, Texas 149 widening in southwest Carthage and Texas 315 widening to four lanes between Carthage and Clayton.
Only three (Gregg, Smith and Cherokee) of the Tyler District’s eight counties have projects on the state plan, though two projects on U.S. 175 enter into Anderson County.
The most expensive Tyler District project is a plan to widen I-20 from four lanes to six lanes from Jim Hogg Road in Lindale to the Van Zandt County line at an estimated cost of $225 million.