The East Texas community started working in the middle of the night Monday to help neighbors and strangers affected by storms that brought the "whole spectrum of weather" to the area.
Large hail, wind damage, heavy rainfall and tornadic activity all hit the area, said C.S. Ross, a hydrologist with the National Weather Service in Shreveport.
"It's going to be a significant outbreak," Ross said, with likely tornadoes hitting from Central to East Texas.
Paula Warner, who owns Three Girls Nutrition in Longview, and her family went to Upshur County late Monday night when reports of damage started arriving. She's collecting donations of water, Gatorade, nonperishable snacks and food as well as chainsaws, chainsaw blades and 2-cycle fuel to help with the recovery efforts and to assist people affected by the storm. Donations are being accepted at her business at 174 Beechwood Drive, across from Judson Steam Academy. If the business is closed — because Warner is out helping in Upshur County — donations may be left under the carport. Donations are being accepted in cooperation with JStar Ministries.
"So many people lost everything they had," she said.
Her son, Jacob Warner is a volunteer firefighter for the Judson and West Harrison departments who invited his family to come help. Paula went with her husband, Stephen, and daughter Abby along with several other friends, volunteer firefighters and people who live in the area.
Two National Weather Service survey teams were headed to the area to investigate two storm tracks, one starting in northern Smith County and extending through Upshur County and the other involving a "tornadic supercell" that will take the team on a track from Cherokee County northeast to Harrison Count and the Elysian Fields area. The two paths are so long the teams likely will not be able to complete their assessments on Tuesday and confirm whether tornados hit the area, Ross said.
"It's kind of crazy the way it went," Paula Warner said, describing the damage they found in Ore City and the surrounding area Monday night. She described helping an elderly couple whose roof was blown off their home. They took shelter in their car but then were trapped there by storm debris and trees.
"For us to even get an ATV up there, they had to to cut all kinds of things and trees out of the way," Warner said. Power lines were across roads, and the group helped remove trees that had fallen across U.S. 271.
Ross, at the Weather Service, said four people with minor injuries were rescued at Lake O' the Pines after their two RVs were blown 100 feet into the lake.
Warner said she and her family were headed back out to Ore City today to take food to volunteers working in the area.
Donations are also being accepted at New Beginnings Baptist Church in Gilmer. Items needed include bottled water, Gatorade and pre-packaged food. The church is at 1977 Texas 155 in Gilmer.