From staff reports
Children on Monday kept themselves cool during another excessive heat warning in the region by soaking up the features at the Jack M. Mann Splash Pad in Longview.
The National Weather Service issued the warning just after 4:30 a.m. Monday reporting heat index numbers for much of Northeast Texas could reach between 105 and 115 degrees.
The warning was set to expire at 7 p.m. Monday, to be replaced by a heat advisory that had been issued until 7 p.m. today. However, expected high temperatures in the upper 90s could again call for a warning by early in the day.
Longview on Monday was expected to reach 97 degrees, 4 degrees higher than the normal high temperature for July 13.
Meteorologist Chris Nuttall of the National Weather Service said this past week that an excessive heat advisory is issued when a combination of hot weather and humidity creates a heat index that exceeds 110.
He said the weather services issued a heat advisory when the index exceeds 105.
“That is not unusual for us to have,” he said. “That is a pretty normal thing to have.”
When the heat index reaches those levels, the weather service advises people to take precautions such as limiting outdoor activities to early morning or evening, wearing lightweight and loose-fitting clothing, drinking plenty of water, taking breaks in the shade if they are outside and remembering to check on pets and neighbors.
High temperatures are expected to remain in the upper 90s through Friday with no significant chance of rainfall.