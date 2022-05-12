ORE CITY — As temperatures rise this summer, a new solar energy facility should keep energy costs consistent for some East Texas customers.
Representatives from Hecate Energy and Upshur Rural Electric Cooperative invited the public on Wednesday to the dedication of a new three-megawatt solar facility near Ore City.
Solar panels covering the almost 30-acre tract of land near U.S. 259 and Texas 155 will provide enough electricity to power about 650 homes per year, according to Hecate Energy’s Ben Mathes.
“The size of this facility is just the right fit for this co-op,” Mathes said. “One of the benefits of solar is the production curve matches very closely with the demand curve of your consumer. So, when the sun is shining and you’re running your AC, this thing is pumping out energy.”
To work efficiently, the solar panels move throughout the day tracking the sun as they convert its energy into electricity that is then fed into the existing electrical system run by Upshur Rural.
The idea of a local, community solar farm was born in 2015, according to Upshur Rural CEO Robert Walker, after the region had come out of the polar vortex in 2014 and energy prices began to escalate following a winter storm.
“In that same period, we started to see a lot of changes in power supply,” he said. “We were looking at rules from the Obama administration, and the group started to wonder what was going to be the future of power supply?”
Walker said the group wanted the solar farm to be connected locally.
“We didn’t want to go build a giant solar field off in west Texas,” Walker said. “We wanted that tax base and that presence — and we wanted to bring those solar credits to our community.”
The co-op has served customers in Upshur County for 85 years, according to Marketing Director Tony McCullough.
Hecate owns, operates and maintains the facility but, down the road, Upshur Rural will have the option to purchase the project.
“Under this contract, they’ll be purchasing the energy so they’ll get the benefit of that service,” Mathes said. “We get to do the work of owning and maintaining the site, making it a more affordable proposition for Upshur Rural.”
Mathes said the energy produced by the solar site will benefit customers by helping to control spikes in energy costs by allowing Upshur Rural to lock in cheaper rates.
The site is one of seven, small, from .5 megawatt up to four megawatt, facilities Hecate is working on with small electric outfits throughout East Texas.
“It’s been fantastic to work with Upshur Rural Electric Cooperative,” Mathes said. “They’ve been a fantastic partner through a trying time and we’re really proud of the facility we have here today and the ongoing relationship we will have with the co-op.”