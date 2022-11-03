Work should begin in the next couple of weeks to address issues with bridge construction on McCann Road.
The issues developed as part of work to extend Guthrie Creek Trail under the road to join up at a later point with the Paul Boorman Trail. Flaws in the work to the bridge delayed completion of the project, with other delays previously affecting the work's completion date.
The almost $4.61 million project, which was paid for with funding from the Longview Economic Development Corp. and a grant from the Texas Department of Transportation, included north and south trail extensions and started in March 2020. McCann Road/Spur 63 is a state road, and work there must be cleared with TxDOT.
In September, the city of Longview reported it had discovered "some slight conflicts" where the bridge deck, approach and road meet that could prevent proper drainage and create a bump.
Parks and Recreation Director Scott Caron said this week a solution has been identified.
"The bridge deck was not constructed according to the design, as it was too high," he said in an email. "In order to keep the bridge in place, the approaches and gutters must be removed. The correction for the bridge was agreed upon by TxDOT. The engineers are basically complete with the design revisions. These revisions will be provided to the contractor this week."
No timeline for completion is available yet.
The project's original contractor, Leland Bradlee Construction, will complete the work identified by engineers.
City officials have said the contractor could face penalties under its contract, but that will be determined later when the project is finished