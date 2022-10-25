In 2018, Longview voters approved a $104 million bond package that allocated $52.41 million for police and fire facilities; $27.09 million for streets and infrastructure projects; and $24.71 million for parks projects.
Since that time, several of the projects have been completed, some are still in the construction phase, while a few are being designed. Here's where those projects stand:
Public safety projects
As part of the 2018 bond, $33.4 million was allocated to a new Longview Police Department headquarters.
Work started in October 2020 when a $23.8-million contract was awarded to a Flint-based construction firm to build the three-story, 71,300-square-foot facility. The project has since run into several obstacles, primarily supply chain issues.
While the exterior masonry and metalwork on the facility are about 80% complete, workers are still waiting on materials to be able to seal the exterior windows on the first and second floors. Progress continues to be made on the wall, duct work, plumbing and electrical aspects, and HVAC work is expected to start this month.
Kevin Chumbley, assistant director of Public Works, previously said completion of the building had been pushed to spring 2023.
A plan to construct an addition to Longview Fire Station No. 5 — which was given $5.33 million in the 2018 bond — has been completed, and crews already have started work. The additional facility includes a new kitchen, living space, bunk rooms and three apparatus bays. A new training tower will serve as an on-site training ground.
The other portion of the project was to remodel the existing Fire Station No. 5 facility, which has its walls and plumbing complete. The existing station was originally constructed in 1985 and last received renovations in 2016.
A design contract for a new Fire Station No. 7 hasn't been finalized, and construction isn't expected to begin until early 2023. The project, which was allocated $4.6 million, will replace the existing facility with a new one that will be two stories and have three apparatus bays. It is set to be roughly 9,000 square feet.
The existing Fire Station No. 7 was built in 1971, is 3,800 square feet and has two apparatus bays.
Construction and relocation of a new Fire Station No. 8 started this month. The project, which was allocated $4.94 million, will see the facility move from McCann Road to George Richey Road and Lou Galosy Way.
The new facility will be a single-story fire station with three apparatus bays and 9,102 square feet. The new location was chosen to reduce emergency response time and overall coverage area.
Construction of a multi-functional fire training burn building and tower at the new Fire and Police Training Center, which was allocated $2.21 million, is just underway with materials being delivered to the site. Soil grading and foundation work also have started.
The current training center was built in 1954 at Stamper Park and expanded in 1962 and again in 1998.
Preliminary architectural design for renovations of the existing Longview Police Department headquarters, which was allocated $1.9 million, have been prepared. Work is being done on layout revisions, and constructed is expected to start at the beginning of next year.
Plans for the existing building include expanding the Municipal Court space inside it and moving in the Human Resources and Partners in Prevention offices.
Street/infrastructure projects
The Mobberly Avenue project, which was allocated $5.2 million, seeks to reconfigure the existing five-lane asphalt street to include bike lanes and sidewalks separated by a landscape barrier and receive asphalt overlay on the avenue from Cotton Street to Estes Parkway.
Several public meetings have been held to gather input on what residents would like to see in the project. The work is still in the preliminary design phase and is not expected to start construction until mid-2023.
As part of a $5.89-million project, the existing five-lane asphalt street of Cotton Street will be improved behind the curb to include landscaping, sidewalks, lighting and street scape to match downtown streets from Green to Grand Boulevard.
The project is in the final design phase and is set to start construction early next year.
Reconstruction of the existing Fairmont Street, at a cost of $5.6 million, includes the three-lane section, utilities, adding drainage, bike lanes and sidewalks. The new street will be concrete from Avenue B to HG Mosley Parkway.
Construction on the project started in mid-2021 and is about 80% complete.
Reel Road Widening - $7.1 million
Reel Road will be widened from the existing two-lane asphalt section to four-lane concrete, relocating utilities and drainage, adding shared bike lanes and sidewalk on one side from Pine Tree Road to Knobcrest. The project, allocated $7.1 million, is still in its early stages.
The city is working to acquire a right-of-way and is not set to begin construction until next year.
Reconfiguration of the intersections of Estes Parkway, Mobberly Avenue, High Street and Edwin Street started construction in 2020. The project, with a cost of $3.3 million, extends Millie Street through to Mobberly. Construction is about 45% complete.
Parks projects
Construction of Lear Park, at a cost of $8.8 million, is completed and included numerous projects. New features to two sections of Jack Mann Splash Pad were added in June 2019; two new softball fields (200-foot fields with lights) were completed in spring 2022; two new baseball fields (300-foot fields with lights) were completed in spring 2022; converting two soccer fields to artificial turf was completed in spring 2022; and installing lights on two soccer fields was completed in spring 2022.
Numerous upgrades to Longview parks was allocated $7.3 million.
The first phase of improving existing parks started in 2019 and included work at Lois Jackson, McWhorter, Patterson, Spring Creek, Stamper and Womack. Construction of Phase 1 is complete.
The second phase of the project has started its design phase, and a public meeting for Spring Hill Park improvements was this week.
More work at McWhorter Park as well as upgrades at Rollins Park are set to start soon.
Construction at Broughton Recreation Center and Park, at a cost of $5.7 million, is essentially complete. Work on the recreation center involved renovating the entry, constructing an additional gymnasium and creating additional parking. The park had its trail extended, playground replaced and field improved.
Cargill Long Trail - $1.35 million
Construction at Cargill Long Trail started in 2021 and namely saw the trail resurfaced, which has been completed. The project was allocated $1.35 million.
Work at the Longview Arboretum and Nature Center, at a cost of $1.5 million, has been completed and included additional landscape, trail lighting, stream improvements, a bathroom, a perimeter fence, three pergolas, additional parking at the Cotton Street entrance. entry kiosks and additional site lighting.