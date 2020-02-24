College enrollment is declining across the nation, a trend reflected at some East Texas institutions of higher education, according to enrollment data.
Inside Higher Ed reported college enrollment nationwide dropped 1.7% in the spring 2019 semester, a decline of about 300,000 students.
“Community colleges remain the most affordable option for higher education, and access is even easier with the numerous federal, state and local financial aid and scholarship programs available,” Staci Martin, Kilgore College vice president of institutional planning, said in a written statement. “It is true, however, that education and the economy have an inverted relationship. When there are plenty of employment opportunities, individuals often forego higher education for a period of time. Conversely, when the economy is not as robust, individuals often access higher education to increase their existing knowledge and skills or retrain for a completely different career.”
Spring enrollment at KC increased this semester compared with 2019 — from 4,848 students in spring 2019 to 4,929 this spring — reversing declines the two previous spring semesters. The same is true for the most recent fall semester at KC, which reversed a trend of declining enrollment in fall 2018 and fall 2017.
Mike Jenkins, executive vice president and chief student affairs officer at KC, believes a recent program will help the campus grow its enrollment.
“Kilgore College launched the Focus to Finish effort in the fall of 2019,” he said in a written statement. “This effort is designed to support student retention and success while moving a majority of our classes to eight-week terms. This allows full-time students to focus on only two to three courses at a time.”
The University of Texas at Tyler, which was experiencing an overall steady rise in enrollment for some years, experienced falling spring numbers this year and in 2019. Enrollment at the school dropped from 9,425 students in spring 2019 to 9,231 this year.
Fall enrollment at the college also has declined the past two years.
Lucas Roebuck, chief communications officer and vice president for marketing at UT Tyler, said he anticipates the university will bounce back from declining enrollment.
He said by tracking applications, admissions and other data, the university can project preliminary growth for the fall 2020 semester.
“The whole process of attracting students to come to a university is a long process,” he said. “Prospective students are very conscientious shoppers.”
Roebuck said colleges can look at high school enrollment numbers to see how many students will soon graduate and try to project enrollment based on that.
“Texas is much better situated than the rest of the country in terms of population and people moving to Texas,” he said. “People are moving to Texas, East Texas particularly.”
The UT Tyler Longview University Center has seen spring enrollment decline this spring (229 students) and in spring 2019 (234 students) compared with spring 2018 (252 students).
Fall enrollment at the campus also has declined the past two semesters compared with fall 2017.
Enrollment at LeTourneau University fell this spring and in fall 2019 for the first time after increasing each of the past three years.
The number of students at LeTourneau dropped from 3,181 in spring 2019 to 3,066 this semester. The fall 2019 enrollment fell slightly to 3,150 from 3,175 in fall 2018.
Carl Arnold, vice president of enrollment services, said the university is seeing gains in the traditional 18-year-old student coming to college.
“There’s really two things that make LeTourneau exceptionally unique. One of them is we believe in our mission, our Christian mission,” he said. “We’re unapologetic about that; we’re very clear with our audience, and that goes with if you’re looking for an on-ground degree or a dual-credit class. We are who we are, and that is attractive to a lot of people.”
He said another unique aspect of LeTourneau is the return on investment.
“We were just ranked No. 2 in the state of Texas for (return on investment) behind Rice,” Arnold said. “If you’re going to spend money, you want to know you’re going to get your money back in the long run. ”
The financial aid at the university is able to significantly cut costs, he said. Which also makes the private school more affordable and increase appeal.
It’s been a roller coaster for spring enrollment at Northeast Texas Community College in Mount Pleasant. The number declined this semester (2,774) after posting an increase in spring 2019 (2,872) compared with spring 2018 (2,782). Fall enrollment declined slightly in 2019 compared with fall 2018 and fall 2017.
Spring enrollment at East Texas Baptist University in Marshall has steadily risen since 2016, while fall enrollment fell slightly in 2019 after rising each year since 2016.
ETBU said 1,405 students are attending this semester, an increase from 1,398 in spring 2019 and 1,371 in spring 2018.
Spring enrollment was flat at Tyler Junior College this year compared with spring 2019 after rising in spring 2018. However, fall enrollment at the college has increased each year since 2016.
This spring semester saw 11,627 students on the campus compared with 11,640 in spring 2019.
Spokeswoman Rebecca Sanders said in a written statement the campus is enrolling more “first-time-in-college students” and more continuing education students.
“Last fall, our continuing population of students increased by more than 11%,” she said. “TJC has also focused its recruiting efforts in our surrounding counties, and now approximately 70% of our students are from a 50-mile radius of TJC.”
Local high school impact
Many area high schools are launching career technology education programs or teaching other trade skills as alternatives to a traditional college education. But these programs don’t seem to be causing concern for college officials.
“I don’t think that a four-year degree is for everyone,” Arnold said. “A four-year degree has shown time and time again it is always worth the time and the money in the long run. But that’s doesn’t mean that your family situation doesn’t demand that you need to be making money now.”
East Texas is full of workers, he said, and many students need to learn skills to immediately join the workforce.
Roebuck said he does not see the situation as a “zero sum game” where the area cannot benefit from more students going to trade schools and four-year institutions.
“I’m appreciative high schools are taking a comprehensive approach and finding how students are going to succeed best,” he said.
Even if it needs to be put off for awhile, Jenkins said college still is something students should pursue.
“It is estimated that 65% of jobs today require some level of post-secondary education,” he said. “In addition to ‘major specific’ skills and knowledge, college experiences provide students with opportunities to develop critical thinking, communication and teamwork skills that are necessary in today’s workforce. In many cases, the multi-disciplinary knowledge and skills that students obtain prepares them for jobs that do not yet even exist.”