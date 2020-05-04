Eight East Texas colleges are getting about $24 million in federal aid, but for at least one Longview university, it is not enough to compensate the drop in coffers because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
LeTourneau University in Longview is receiving $1,050,372, from the federal CARES Act, but President Dale Lunsford said the university lost about $2 million in refunds to students.
The Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act is a more than $2 trillion federal economic relief package signed into law by President Donald Trump on March 27.
Among its provisions were funds to institutions of higher education after they lost money because of COVID-19, according to The Texas Tribune.
Half of the money colleges receive is required to be returned to students, according to the Tribune.
Lunsford said LeTourneau was in a strong enough financial position that it was able to absorb the loss of funds. The $500,000 that will not go back to students will help with one fourth of what the school lost.
According to a written statement from the office of U.S. Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, eight local institutions are getting funds.
In Marshall, East Texas Baptist University and Wiley College each are getting $1.5 million.
In Tyler, four institutions are getting funds. Tyler Junior College will get $7.3 million. Texas College will receive $2.3 million.
The University of Texas at Tyler will recieve $5.2 million and the Health Science Center will receive $9,311.
Kilgore College will get $3.9 million. President Brenda Kays said in a written statement the college is eager to receive the funds so they can be distributed as soon as possible to the students in need.
The college still is calculating what it lost in the pandemic, Kays said. Calculations currently are about $1 million lost, she said.
The college could make money even after refunding half of what it receives to students.
ETBU President Blair Blackburn said the Marshall campus has not reimbursed any students yet, so the school does not have a figure for losses during COVID-19.
Blackburn said the university was waiting on federal funds before giving money to students. However, the campus has given some extra scholarship funds to students and plans to give more in the future.
“Through the partnership with the federal government, the university provided grants and scholarships that far exceed the requirements through the Higher Education Relief Fund,” he said in a statement. “We are grateful to be able to provide this extension of hope and support to our Tiger students and their families.”
UT Tyler spokesman Lucas Roebuck said in a statement the school does not have an amount it lost in reimbursements to students yet.
However, he said the campus is confident the financial impact will not “compromise our ability to offer an affordable, UT-caliber education to our students.”
“Because this is a very fluid situation, the full financial impact of COVID-19 on UT Tyler will not be known for some time,” Roebuck said. “Our revenue comes from four primary sources: state funding; student tuition, room, board and fees; research grants; and philanthropy. We continue to monitor each of these sources and our expenditures closely.”
The biggest loss of revenue is what the university had to refund to students for unused room and board once classes were moved online after spring break, he said.
“Transitioning all of our nearly 10,000 students to online courses and most of our faculty and staff to remote work has also created some unexpected expenditures,” he said.
Tyler Junior College spokeswoman Rebecca Sanders said in a written statement the institutional portion of the grant may be used to expand remote learning programs, build information technology capacity to support remote learning programs, train faculty and staff to operate effectively in a remote learning environment, expand support for students with the most significant financial needs arising from the coronavirus pandemic and reimburse refunds made to students for expenses related to housing and meal plans.
The college also has formed a task force to develop its policies and procedures to award student aid, she said. Students eligible for Title IV aid who have experienced financial difficulties related to the coronavirus may be considered for grants.
While local schools are getting some significant funding, the Tribune reported more than a quarter of Texas’ education relief fund will be shared between the Texas A&M and University of Texas systems.
Texas A&M is receiving nearly $40 million and UT is getting $172.5 million for all its campuses, according to the Tribune.
The pandemic also might disproportionately affect smaller schools, which are often without large endowments or cash reserves on hand.
Stephen F. Austin State University in Nacogdoches has issued around $9 million in refunds to its fewer than 13,000 students, university President Scott Gordon said.
Added to the lost revenue from canceled athletics events and the cost of moving classes online, Gordon estimated a $12 million total loss for the university. So far, the university has seen $10 million from the federal government — half of which is reserved for students.
“That’s not money we can put into the university to fill the holes,” Gordon said. He said he is holding out hope for another stimulus bill, but “this isn’t just a rainy day ... it’s a downpour. At some point we need to start building those reserves back up.”