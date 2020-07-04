Some offices in East Texas will remain closed through the weekend in celebration of the Independence Day holiday. Here’s a look:
Longview
The Longview Public Library will remain closed today and Sunday.
Longview Transit buses will not run today.
Longview garbage collection will remain on schedule.
The Longview compost site will be closed today.
Mail, package delivery
The U.S. Postal Service will not deliver mail today.
FedEx will not make pickup or deliveries today or Sunday.
UPS will not make pickup or deliveries today.