From Staff Reports
Most banks, several government offices and other services are closed Monday for Presidents Day. Here’s a look:
LongviewAll city of Longview offices will be open, including Longview Public Library. Trash and recycling pickup will run as normal.
Area municipalitiesGilmer City Hall will be closed. Trash and recycling pickup will run as normal.
Gladewater City Hall will be open. Trash and recycling pickup will run as normal.
Hallsville City Hall will be closed. Trash and recycling pickup will run as normal.
Kilgore City Hall will be open. Trash and recycling pickup will run as normal.
Schools/collegesGladewater, Hallsville, Kilgore, Spring Hill, Tatum and White Oak ISDs and LeTourneau University are closed Monday.
Pine Tree and Sabine ISDs are having a professional development day, which is a holiday for students.
Longview, New Diana and Gilmer ISDs, along with Kilgore College and the University of Texas at Tyler Longview Center, are open.
County officesAll offices in Gregg County will be open; however, all offices in Rusk, Harrison, Upshur and Panola counties will be closed.
Federal governmentFederal offices will be closed.
The U.S. Postal Service will be closed, and mail will not be delivered.
News-Journal officesNews-Journal offices will be open for normal hours.
Banks, marketsU.S. financial markets and most bank offices will be closed Monday.