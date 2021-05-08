Downtown Live returned Friday to Heritage Plaza in downtown Longview for the first time since fall 2019.
Longview Main Street announced in March that the concerts would be back this month for six weeks of free concerts.
Before Friday’s concert began, Longview Main Street Coordinator Melida Heien and other supporters officially dedicated the Longview Letters at Heritage Plaza.
The Tuxedo Cats are scheduled to perform Friday, while Dagnabbit will take the Elaine Reynolds Stage on May 21.
Senor Gringo Jazz will play May 28. The Jazz Connection is set for June 4, and Bobby O and the Mojos will close out the season June 11.
Downtown Live is a free concert scheduled 5 to 8 p.m. at the corner of Green and Methvin streets in downtown Longview.
Beer and wine will be available for purchase, and local food trucks will be parked along Heritage Plaza, organizer said.