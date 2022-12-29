Longview Community Ministries will present its 17th annual Souper Bowl of Caring Food Drive next month, and it's not too late to sign up.
From Jan. 9 to Feb 13, local businesses, churches, schools, groups and individuals can sign up to participate in the event to combat hunger and poverty.
LCM provides several assistance programs, including a food pantry, the meal delivery service Meals with Love, Coats for Kids, College Connection, a monthly dental clinic, help with rent, utility and mortgage payments, as well as prescription and other types of assistance.
Program Manager Miranda Dolive said the event is the organization's biggest food drive of the year and that it helps supplement and fill its food pantry. While LCM receives a portion of its food from the East Texas Food Bank, the items come at a fee, Dolive said.
"We are funded by the generous donations of our community and the (Greater Longview) United Way but that only goes so far and the need is very high right now," she said.
By signing up, a group/individual commits to collecting canned goods and nonperishable food items that go toward the nonprofit's food box. Hygiene items are also requested, so items such as lotion, toothbrushes, toothpaste and deodorant will also go toward the total.
Participants have a little over a month to collect items with winners announced Feb. 14.
Winners will be determined by the number of items collected and will receive a trophy, she said. Two trophies currently exist for the church and business categories but Dolive explained if enough schools and/or individuals participate she will have additional trophies made for those categories as well. Winners will also have their picture taken and included in the Longview News-Journal.
Last year's winners were Cruz Wilson and Friends, who collected 4,847 items in the civic category; and First Lutheran Church, which collected 5,817 in the church category.
Aside from helping those in need, the event also offers a fun way for the community to get involved with local nonprofit efforts, she said.
"It's just a great way to kind of build community involvement, get our name out into the community so that people know where to come for help and it's also fun because it's a sort of contest," she said.
The name for the event comes from its proximity to Super Bowl Sunday, a day that Dolive encourages people to utilize to collect canned goods if they decide to participate in the drive.
"We would love individuals to turn their Super Bowl parties into Souper bowl parties," she said with a laugh.
She added that in the past, churches that have participated in the drive often use the national game day to ask for canned goods and monetary donations as their offering for the day.
The week before the drive starts, LCM is offering to bring collection bins for anyone who might need them and will also provide social media support or flyers as requested, she said. Participants can either bring their donations to the nonprofit or schedule a pickup time.
According to Dolive, 15 local businesses and five churches have already signed up for the drive and she hopes to see that number reach at least 50.
"We're really just encouraging everyone to try to do a drive and support their community in this way and it's really fun and a really great way to get to know the other businesses and churches in the area as well," she said.
To sign up or for more information contact Longview Community Ministries at 903-753-3561 or email Miranda Dolive at Miranda.Dolive@longviewcommunityministries.org. Longview Community Ministries is at 506 N Second St.