The state’s COVID-19 deaths on Sunday numbered less than half the previous day as a South Texas county’s effort to delay face-to-face classes due to the pandemic could bring a legal challenge on claims of religious freedom.
Cameron County, which has been one of the many COVID-19 hot spots in South Texas in recent months, has delayed in-person classes at public and private K-12 schools until after Sept. 28.
But attorneys for two private religious schools have told the county that the order is unlawful and goes against Republican Gov. Greg Abbott’s June 26 executive order superseding the authority of local governments to issue orders aimed at slowing the spread of the coronavirus if they conflict with the governor’s own orders, the Brownsville Herald reported.
Laguna Madre Christian Academy in Laguna Vista and Calvary Christian School of Excellence in Harlingen plan to open for face-to-face classes on Aug. 31 and Sept. 8, respectively.
Last month, Abbott said Texas counties don’t have the power to preemptively shut down campuses to stop the spread of the coronavirus. Abbott said that power rests with local school boards and state education officials.
Jeremy Dys, an attorney with Plano-based First Liberty, which represents the two schools, told officials in a letter that “any effort by Cameron County to enforce its unlawful order … will be viewed as an affront to the religious liberty of (the two schools) and met with the strictest legal defense.”
Daniel N. Lopez, an attorney for Cameron County, said in an Aug. 20 letter that officials were not opposed to granting Laguna Madre Christian Academy an exemption because the school is small and it came up with a plan that meets state guidelines for reopening.
But Calvary Christian School is bigger and its reopening plan was still being reviewed, officials said.
Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño Jr. said First Liberty is misconstruing the county’s order regarding schools as an attack on religious freedom.
“This is not a political or religious issue. This is health and safety and protection of our children issue. I don’t understand their rationale in wanting to put their children and teachers at risk, but I guess that’s their decision to make — not one I would make,” said Treviño, the county’s top elected official.
The number of reported coronavirus cases in Texas increased by 3,493 and there were 104 more deaths due to COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus, Texas health officials reported Sunday. Officials reported 5,186 people were hospitalized due to the virus.
There are a reported total of 577,537 virus cases and 11,370 deaths, although the true number of cases in Texas is likely higher because many people have not been tested and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.
State health officials reported 114,391 active cases of the virus and that 451,776 people have recovered.
In Gregg County, Health Administrator A.J. Harris on Sunday said the county had just two newly confirmed COVID-19 cases for a total of 1,886.
He said there have been 8,217 tests administered in the county with 6,095 negative results and 237 pending. The county has had 35 deaths related to the virus.
Harrison County Judge Chad Sims on Sunday also announced two newly confirmed cases in his county for a total of 777. Sims also said his county had 19 new recoveries. The county has had 675 recoveries and 35 deaths.
The Department of State Health Services on Sunday reported no additional cases of the coronavirus in Rusk County. The county has had 444 cases and three deaths.
The state reported one newly confirmed COVID-19 case and no new deaths in Upshur County. The county has had five residents die from the virus, according to the state, and 313 total cases.