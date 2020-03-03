The foundation for Southern Living magazine is making a substantial plant donation to the Longview Arboretum and Nature Center.
As early as this week, Southern Living is delivering several loads of trees, shrubs and plants to the arboretum, according to the Longview Arboretum and Nature Center Foundation.
Executive Director Steven Chamblee, volunteers and foundation board members have been tilling beds where the donations will be planted.
“I have a high regard to Southern Living and am very thankful to them,” Chamblee said while tilling soil inside a bed near the arboretum’s north entrance Monday.
“I guess I started developing a relationship with the Southern Living people probably 15 to 20 years ago, and they’ve always been supportive to public gardens,” he said. “The idea is they want their plants out there where people can see them in public places and go, ‘Wow, that’s great-looking stuff,’ and then people want to go buy it.”
The entire donation will be delivered over multiple occasions, and Chamblee intends to establish a temporary nursery during the ongoing planting.
The Longview Arboretum foundation is hopeful that the full donation will be planted before its inaugural Spring Concert Series opens April 9, board member Kimberly Fish said. A new pond fountain funded by a $75,000 donation from Eastman Credit Union earlier this month also might be in place by then.
“We feel sure Southern Living magazine personnel will be on hand at some point to write and photograph a feature on this garden and bring national attention to our Longview Arboretum,” Fish said.