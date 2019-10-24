KILGORE — Southern Transport took home top prizes in the 27th annual East Texas Oilmen's Chili Cookoff in downtown Kilgore.
It was the fourth year for Southern Transport LLC to compete, company foreman and team cook Sherman Ray said.
Despite finishing lower in the standings each year compared with the previous year, Southern claimed first-place chili among 85 competing companies Thursday.
Southern also placed third in the People's Choice category and second place in Best of Show behind Arpco Valves and Controls. Southern also won the Savory division during Wednesday night's invitational.
However, the two biggest winners this week were the cook's beneficiary, East Texas Treatment Center, and the thousands of people from the area and beyond who descended on Commerce Street for camaraderie and bellyfuls of chili.
"Look at this! It’s beautiful," Gayle Paxton exclaimed under clear skies and surrounded by the smell of cumin and peppers.
Paxton and her husband, Tracy, were making their third trip to the cook-off from their home in Louisville, Kentucky. Spending time with her sister, former Kilgore City Clerk Debbie Dane, is the dessert of their trip, along with the townspeople, she said.
"Everybody gets along. Everybody is happy," she said before her husband chimed in, "Why would you want to be anywhere else?"
Paxton and Dane preferred the chili from Old School Services, she said.
"It’s spicy. You’ll need some water, but so far it’s the best. I gave them a No. 1," Paxton said.
Mitch Day made his 10th annual trip to the cook-off from his Oklahoma City home. The vice president for Opeco Inc. said his team of cooks has competed nine consecutive years.
"We had two guys that don’t know how to make chili. We figured it out as we went, and it turned out edible, so that’s good. That was a win in our book," Day said.
The camaraderie among oilfield service industry friends is the real dish of the chili cook-off.
"It’s a great place for the industry to be able to see each other, and you get to see a lot of industry friends that you don’t see as often as you’d like — competitors as well as customers," Day said. "It’s just a great collection of people in the industry."
The top five companies in this year's cook-off were first-place Southern Transport, second-place Texas Oilfield Angels, third-place C&S Lease, fourth-place Applied Consultants and fifth-place K.K. Mobbs Construction.
Setpoint Integrated Solutions won the People's Choice category, and Axis Energy Pumping won the Showmanship category.