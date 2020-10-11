Southside Bank has joined the Texas Bankers Association and its charitable arm, the Texas Bankers Foundation, to donate $26,000 to the East Texas Food Bank, part of the Feeding Texas network of 21 food banks that serve the state’s 254 counties.
The foundation is making contributions totaling $26,000 on behalf of Texas banks as part of the Texas Banks 4 Food Banks initiative.
The East Texas Food Bank serves Gregg and 25 surrounding counties.
“The East Texas Food Bank is so grateful for the very generous support of Southside Bank and the Texas Bankers Association,” said Dennis Cullinane, CEO of the East Texas Food Bank. “Since the onset of the pandemic, the East Texas Food Bank has been responding to sharp increases in food insecurity. This will be a long economic recovery and kind support like this will help us make putting a meal on the table one less worry for thousands of our East Texas families.”
Southside Bank, with headquarters in Tyler, operates 57 branches in East, North, Central and Southeast Texas, including three in Longview.