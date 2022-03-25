More than 100 high school students were at LeTourneau University on Friday at an event that could help launch their welding careers.
The university for the first time hosted a Texas High School Welding Series certification event. The welding series exists “to develop the technical and employability skills necessary in today’s youth for tomorrow’s welding industry.” Its certification events are held regularly across the state, said Miguel Gonzalez, secretary of the LeTourneau University American Welding Society Student Chapter.
The student organization organized the event in cooperation with industry sponsors and the LeTourneau University welding engineering and engineering technology departments.
Gonzalez said about 120 students from Longview High School, Shelbyville, Columbus, the Houston area and “all over” came to get certified and take part in the competition that’s part of the event.
He said the top three “prettiest welds” that pass the certification requirements Friday will be rewarded with gift cards for welding equipment.
“It’s important for welding students to get certified,” Gonzalez said. “Once they graduate high school a lot of those certifications allow them to get jobs — good, high-paying jobs, in most cases.”
Hosting the event also highlights LeTourneau University, Gonzalez said, showing students “what’s possible with a degree from LeTourneau University.”
Other members of the college welding organization and faculty members who helped organize Friday’s event are: President Amber Van Duym, Vice President Timothy Kessler, Treasurer Olivia Russel and faculty members Richard Baumer, Tao Dai and Ezequiel Tessola.