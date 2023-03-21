The City of Longview Parks and Recreation Department is seeking public input at a community workshop set for next week.
The workshop will be used to present and gather information to update the Parks Master Plan which was last amended in 2015 as part of the city's Comprehensive Plan. It is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. next Monday at Broughton Recreation Center.
City Spokesman Richard Yeakley said the plan is needed because the city believes in long-term planning to identify potential opportunities and challenges.
"This plan specifically looks at our Parks and Recreation System for the next five to 10 years to ensure that the projects we undertake bring about those things that the community would like to see," Yeakley said.
Community feedback helps drive the plan forward by indicating what projects are important to residents which the city can then prioritize, he explained. According to Yeakley, public parks are something residents in Longview care about greatly.
"You can even look at the 2018 bond initiative where residents overwhelmingly supported investments in our parks to see how much they care about our Parks and Rec department," he said. "Every time we ask the community for input on our parks and rec we are thrilled by the level of response."
In September, city council approved a $50,000 contract with Stantec Consulting Services to assist with the update.
The firm is set to do a presentation at the workshop reviewing the previous master plan and what the new one hopes to accomplish, Yeakley said. After, there will be an opportunity for residents to give feedback about anything parks, rec center or aquatic-related they'd like to see addressed in the new plan, he said.
In February, the department kicked off the public engagement portion of the master plan by placing signs in every park in the city. The signs have a QR code that, when scanned, link directly to the city’s website, which has another link to the project website.
Former Parks Director Scott Caron previously explained public participation on the project website could be done two ways. One way to engage is a map of the city where residents can put a pin anywhere they’d like and make a comment or suggestion. The other option is to post to a virtual idea board, where residents can see others’ comments and like or dislike them, Caron said.
In addition to the workshop, Parks and Rec Advisory Board meetings will continue and an online survey will be available at the beginning of April, Yeakley said.
"Then we will take all the input we've received from key stakeholder meetings, the parks board, the community workshops, the survey and put it all together into a draft of a new master plan for the parks department," he said.
Any drafts of the plan will have to go before the Parks and Rec Advisory Board which will decided whether to recommend its adoption to city council, he said.
The city currently has an acting director, Seth Pyle, who will be present at the workshop. According to Yeakley, the city is in the midst of a national search for a permanent director for the department.
In addition to the public workshop, residents can provide feedback online at LongviewTexas.gov/ParksMasterPlan.