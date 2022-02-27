Dozens of people filled the Gregg County Historical Museum on Saturday to hear stories of Black Americans from East Texas who have gone on to make a significant impact on their community, state and nation.
“I showed a friend once the impact of Longview, of Gregg County, of Harrison County, of Rusk County — all these (East Texas) counties — that have sent people out into the world who have had great impact. We need to recognize that,” said Arthur Brown, a Gregg County Historical Museum board member who spoke Saturday about the life of his father, the late Arthur (A.Z.) Brown, who was one of the first Black recruits to serve in the U.S. Marine Corps.
Brown was one of seven speakers at Saturday’s free event, which was offered in conjunction with a Black History Month exhibit called “Journey Stories.” The exhibit is on display through March 26.
Executive Director Lindsay Loy said the historical museum hosts a free day for each of its exhibits, and she hoped Saturday’s lectures helped those in attendance better understand the impact made by Black Americans from Longview and East Texas.
“I hope they recognize that we have amazing African-Americans here in Longview who have done great things,” she said. “I also would like to encourage more culturally diverse groups to come to our museum. With this exhibit, we’re trying to reach out to the Black community in Longview and help them feel included and recognize that this is their museum, too. I hope we can continue that in the future.”
Speakers Saturday included Michael Wilburn, a leading researcher in the study and treatment of Sickle cell anemia. Wilburn, who was one of the first Black students to integrate into Longview ISD, holds two patents for a drug that is used to combat the inherited blood disorder that affects an estimated 70,000 to 100,000 Americans. Wilburn drove from Dallas to speak at the exhibit.
Other speakers, such as Pamela Buchanan, still live in Longview. Buchanan, who grew up here, is an author who’s written a few books with more on the way.
Buchanan spoke Saturday about her family’s history. Her grandmother worked as a maid for a family that owned a former furniture store in Longview. Her mother was a housekeeper at Holiday Inn for more than 30 years, and her father worked as a truck driver. None of her family members had the talent of writing, she said, and when she picked up a pen and pad, she knew that she wanted her name to be known for something positive.
“Today, I can stand here and say that I am a Black historian from the city of Longview, Texas, from the southside,” Buchanan said. “With the greatness that is instilled in me, I will go on and write with a pen and a pad to tell all of those all over the world about a city called Longview, Texas, and about a little girl from the projects raised by a single Black woman, with ancestors of housekeeping and maids and truck drivers, who went on to use what God gave her. I’m proud to be standing here today before you to share my life.”
Buchanan also encouraged those in the crowd, especially children in the room, to remember that Longview — including South Longview — contains many talented people who have accomplished great things.
“Longview, Texas, holds greatness,” she said.