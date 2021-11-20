Vendors from Longview and elsewhere in the area showcased their handmade creations, crafts and delicacies Saturday during the Holiday Market, which wrapped up the season at the Historic Longview Farmers Market.
Marisa Guillory said she comes to the weekly market at the corner of High and Cotton streets specifically for macarons made by Milk & Cookies Bakery.
“I come out most weekends,” Guillory said.
Mary Joe Murphrey said she and her husband regularly visit the farmers market to pick up pork chops and blue cheese.
“We come a couple times a month,” Murphrey said. “There are particular things we like to buy.”
Various seasonal foods and snacks and condiments were offered at Saturday’s special Holiday Market.
Zareen and Sami Kahn, who run Chill’um, brought a multitude of Greek-and Indian-inspired dishes.
“We have braised lamb with hummus and tabbouleh sauce that was all gone in the morning,” Sami Kahn said. “Then we have all these cakes today (that) we usually don’t have.”
Zareen Kahn said she made fresh fruit pastries, cream cheese brownies, pumpkin cake and orange milk cake for the Holiday Market.
Claude Hammond from Wo Wo Joe Coffee offered cold brew kits wrapped in festive holiday ribbon, which he said would make an “awesome Christmas present.”
Hammond, who said he learned espresso roasting in Italy, offered a holiday beverage recipe that utilizes cold brew coffee.
“If you wanna make an awesome fall and winter beverage with cold brew coffee, you mix it with heavy cream. You put in some pumpkin puree, you put in pumpkin pie spice, a bit of brown sugar and pour it over ice,” Hammond said. “It’s fabulous, and it’s better than a pumpkin spice latte at any drive-thru coffee place. It’s really nice.”
Terry Wright, who runs Bee Wright, offered a variety of spiced and flavored honeys as well as mead.
Other than the flavors offered year round, such as blackberry, peach and pear, Wright sold seasonal mead as well, such as cranberry.
Niki Latiolais said it was her first time visiting the farmers market, and she came to support friends who run Greer Farm in Daingerfield.
She purchased beef jerky from the Greer Farm booth, which her daughter, Logan Latiolais, said was “really good.”
Madeline Clairborne and her husband, Jalen, said they also were first-time visitors to the farmers market.
“We actually moved to Longview like four years ago and have never come out to the farmers market before,” Madeline Clairborne said. “It’s always been on my list of things to do, and we’ve never been, so I thought the Holiday Market would be a good one to try for the first time.”
She purchased local honey from Bee Wright, which she says she’s always looking for.
“My daughter has allergies, and so the local honey kinda helps regulate her allergies,” she said.
The Historic Longview Farmers Market is set to return next year.