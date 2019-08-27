The city of Longview has called a special meeting Friday of the Zoning Board of Adjustment over variances related to billboards and tentative plans to build a Starbucks on a vacant restaurant site.
Baton Rouge-based Lamar Companies wants the board to reconsider its decision not to let Lamar convert three existing billboard signs from static to digital.
The meeting begins at 1 p.m. Friday inside council chambers at Longview City Hall.
On Aug. 20, the request voted failed to get a supermajority of four votes needed to approve a variance for a digital sign on Marshall Avenue. The board then unanimously voted to “permanently table” variance requests at two other signs on Loop 281.
The board isn’t voting Friday on whether to grant the variances. It will consider Lamar's request for a rehearing. If the board decides to reconsider its Aug. 20 decision, the board will reschedule hearings on the variances at a later date.
Immediately after the board's votes Aug. 20, Mayor Andy Mack asked City Manager Keith Bonds to place on the City Council's Sept. 12 meeting agenda his request to revisit the city’s 2003 sign ordinance, he said Tuesday.
Mack also said the city has tried unsuccessfully to make the redevelopment happen. He said those trials include offering a property tax abatement incentive to developers and also helping to buy out Lamar's three-sided billboard on the former Waffle Shoppe property.
The potential tenant, identified by city records as Starbucks, wants the three-sided billboard removed from the restaurant site at 707 E. Marshall Avenue before it builds a $2 million retail store at the site, valued by Gregg County tax appraisers at $170,210.
Representatives from Lamar and developers who represent the property owner and Starbucks met with Development Services staff Monday, said Development Services Director Michael Shirley.
During the meeting, questions arose about whether the zoning board's decision to permanently table Lamar’s variance requests met the board’s bylaws.
Lamar “had questioned the parliamentary procedure of tabling an item,” Shirley said. “The board can vote to schedule a new meeting to reconsider them within 10 days.”
If the board doesn’t reconsider the applications, the variance requests are dead, Shirley said. That would leave Lamar with two options — appeal to a state court or submit a new variance application.
“They can make other requests, but they have to be materially different,” Shirley said. “It can't be the same request.”
Mack said he believes the zoning board made the right decision last week because the variances would effectively be spot zoning, which is illegal.
“I think they did what they were supposed to do at their last meeting,” Mack said, adding that he is “1,000% in favor of the idea of redeveloping the Waffle Shoppe site” because it meets his campaign goals of cleaning up Marshall Avenue and bringing new development to Longview.
This is a developing story and will be updated.