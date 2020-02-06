Speed limits around the square in downtown Carthage are going down to 30 mph, while a 45 mph zone has been extended on North St. Mary Street/U.S. Business 59 north of downtown Carthage to the railroad tracks.
The Carthage City Commission held the first of three readings on the proposed speed limit changes at a meeting this past week. The changes will go into effect once the third reading is approved.
The Texas Department of Transportation asked the city of Carthage to make the change after receiving complaints and performing a traffic study, City Manager Steve Williams said.