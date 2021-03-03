The COVID-19 pandemic along with the recent record-breaking winter weather have created the perfect storm for blood services, leading to low supplies in East Texas and across the state, officials say.
“We have had critically low supplies, and that has been ongoing since COVID started,” said Tammy Prater, executive director of American Red Cross East Texas Chapter. “When COVID hit about a year ago, the supply just dropped. We were scrambling, and we were scared.”
For the past year, the Red Cross and Carter BloodCare have experienced a significant decrease in donations and blood drives because of COVID-19 concerns.
Clinton McCoy, director of regional operations for the nonprofit Carter BloodCare, said the organization typically would keep a three-to five-day supply of blood on hand for emergencies and other medical situations.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, Carter BloodCare has been living with a half-day to a day-and-a-half supply.
“Everything I collect today will be in the hospital tomorrow being transfused,” McCoy said Tuesday. “We have been spinning our wheels to catch up.” Blood can take up to 48 hours to process and ensure safety.
“It’s one of the most unique situations we have ever faced,” McCoy said. “Crisis became superimposed on catastrophe.”
Allowing for social distancing means blood service organization spend more time seeing fewer donors and yielding less donations. COVID-19 mitigation efforts led to fewer blood drive events at churches, schools and businesses, meaning that the opportunities for blood collection decreased across the country. Donation areas such as drives involving businesses and corporations have been affected with more people working from home.
Prater said donations from places that usually yield a significant blood supply have been sporadic.
And severe winter weather shut down blood services and kept people in their homes for about a week in February, Prater said.
“All of that combined with the winter event of our lifetimes,” McCoy said. “We shut down operations on Saturday before the snow hit, and we were shut down until Friday night with zero collections.”
Through all of the obstacles, patient care does not stop.
“Accidents are still happening, cancer patients need blood,” Prater said. “Childbirth situations. A lot of other things we don’t think about.”
Prater said the Red Cross is working on a push for increased donations in the Black community in an effort to help patients with sickle cell anemia. Patients with sickle cell anemia need a precise blood type match for transfusions. The proteins needed are mostly found in the Black community.
“We’re one of those essential services,” Prater said. “We are starting to have blood drives again. Starting small, moving slowly and we are growing. Our long-term plan is for us to be a thriving blood collection site because there is a tremendous need.”
Prater said the Red Cross is careful when scheduling blood drives as they cost about $4,000 whether one unit of blood is collected or 100 units.
The next Red Cross blood drive in East Texas is scheduled in April in Tyler. Prater encouraged people to donate wherever they can.
“It’s all about saving lives, it’s not a competition here,” Prater said.
McCoy said, typically in East Texas, 150 to 250 units of blood are needed per day to keep up with need.
To stay stocked and prepared, 250 to 350 units of blood need to be collected each day.
“Last week, we saw 190 to 210 units per day,” McCoy said. “We are barely keeping up. It’s really dire right now, and we need people to come out and donate blood.”
To donate, COVID-19 precautions must be followed, including wearing masks, temperature check and screening questions in addition to the regular blood donation screening.
“We also need people to help prepare us for the future,” McCoy said. “We need people to host blood drives for the summer.”
Blood drives must be booked 45 to 60 days in advance and are needed from May to August, McCoy said.
“I can do 50 blood drives per month in the Longview area,” McCoy said. “We need people to step up. We need those places to step up.”
For information and to schedule donation appointments, visit www.carterbloodcare.org and www.redcross.org .