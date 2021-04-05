With warmer weather comes the opening of splash pads around Longview.
City of Longview Parks and Recreation Director Scott Caron said the splash pads reopened on April 1 after being closed since Sept. 30.
"We typically open around April 1 every year because that’s about the time the weather turns a little bit of a corner where it’s warm enough to enjoy it," Caron said. "So far, we haven’t seen a whole lot of people out there. It typically gets busiest on the weekends and once school lets out, people start using it more."
Despite COVID-19 shutting down many activities last summer, the splash pads were open with some restrictions on capacity. The pads were also run in two-hour blocks to allow for cleaning and sanitization throughout the day, he said.
This year, there will not be those same time blocks, but the facilities still will be cleaned and sanitized regularly, Caron said. The city also recommends social distancing and the use of face coverings, but they are not required.
Two splash pads, at Broughton and Stamper parks, will have interruptions in usage this summer because of construction.
Stamper is not currently open because the water is shut off for parking lot construction, Caron said. The splash pad will be open once construction is complete.
Broughton will undergo some construction this summer that will mean interruptions to water usage, so it will be closed. Caron said the department does not yet have a set date for when the construction will start. The park will reopen when the construction is finished.