The local AARP-Tax Aide program still has appointments available in the coming week for elderly and low-income people who need help filing their taxes.
The service is provided for free at Wesley-McCabe United Methodist Church, at 1115 S. Mobberly Ave. in Longview. Local coordinator Don Martin said appointments are available at noon, 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Thursday and April 18. Make appointments by calling Martin at (903) 238-3523 between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. If no one answers, call back later. Martin asked callers not to leave voicemails.
Participants should bring the individual letters from the IRS with information about the child tax credit and federal money received through COVID-19 recovery programs.
At their appointment time, filers will sign in, complete the necessary paperwork and then wait in their cars while volunteers work on the returns. They’ll then be called in to the review the tax information and sign the necessary forms.