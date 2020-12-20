The halls of Pine Tree High School have been filled with acts of kindness and giving for three weeks as theater students have participated in a program called The Spirit of Christmas: A Giving Tradition.
Theater director Lisa Wright said she had the idea after choosing a one-act play that is about giving. She wanted the students to do some type of giving project each day to learn more about the theme of the play.
Those acts have ranged from helping their parents more at home, building boxes for the drill team, Christmas caroling with special education students, reading Christmas stories to younger students and delivering hot chocolate to the district’s gate guards and secretaries.
On Wednesday, the students brought stockings to students in third-through fifth-grades at the Boys & Girls Club of the Big Pines on the Pine Tree Primary School campus.
Junior Jakerra Horne said her mom teaches the Boys & Girls Club class, and she usually plays with the younger children after school. Since the weather has been colder, the stockings filled with toys and candy gave the children something to do inside.
“I’m really grateful that I can do it and we get to give for them,” she said. “It makes me really happy when you see the smile on their face and you know you’ve done good for them. it’s really great.”
Sophomore Elizabeth Jacob also said she enjoys seeing the smiles on people’s faces when they give.
“It’s been really nice being able to put smiles on these kids’ face and see how happy they are, especially in such a hard time with everything, but it feels really good to give right now,” she said. “When you give back, maybe they’ll give back to someone else and it will start going around the community and maybe spread more cheer.”
Some of the other projects helped in the community. The students wrote Santa letters for the Make-a-Wish Foundation, shared props with Christian Heritage Classical School and filled Santa bags with food for The Dream Center.
Senior Abigial Hill, 17, said they also gave gifts to the district’s janitors and nurses for all the extra work they have done this year.
“It’s been rewarding,” she said. “I think Christmas, especially this year, is a big time, and so I think it’s really rewarding for us to give back to the community and to our own families. We’ve just had a really good time doing it.”