Spring break is more distanced this year than years past but the in-person activities available could be a sign of a shift back to normal for Longview children.
“Last year, we were doing all in-person events and right after we finished the week, that’s when everything went crazy,” Longview Public Library Director Jennifer Eldridge said. COVID-19 restrictions came into play for the library, leading to more virtual events.
“This year, we’re doing hybrid events to dip our toe in the water,” Eldridge said.
Longview Public Library is hosting a mix of virtual and in-person events through the week. On Monday, the library on its Facebook page hosted a music and movement gathering to get kids moving. In the afternoon, they hosted an Among Us game day via the Discord gaming app. Eldridge said the library gave away gift cards every 30 minutes.
Virtual events have made library activities more accessible for children and families in Longview, she said.
“Our Moeschle Room is for 125 people, and in the past we have exceeded that and had to turn people away,” Eldridge said. “Especially with story time, our online numbers are better than in person.”
Eldridge said the library will likely continue to have weekly story time virtually in its online Facebook group. The global pandemic led to the freezing on hiring for two positions at the library. Between staffing and the pandemic, virtual events were the only way to continue, Eldrige said.
“We have had to do that out of necessity,” Eldridge said. “This gave us the flexibility to do all of our programs.”
Story time will continue at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday and Wednesday in the Facebook group. On Wednesday, the Story Lady will perform with Dr. Seuss books.
Eldridge is most excited for the drive-in movie, “The Croods: A New Age.” Families will park in front of the library to watch and listen to the film’s audio through FM radio. The library will provide free popcorn.
“That will probably be our closest thing to an in-person event, to keep everyone safe and healthy,” Eldridge said.
A Library After Hours event Friday will be at Laser X Texas for teenagers.
On Saturday, the Lego-A-Thon will be 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m on the library’s main Facebook page.
“We’re giving away three really cool lego kits,” Eldridge said.
Jennifer Cox, site coordinator for the Boys & Girls Club of the Big Pines in Longview, said activities are getting back to normal. Over the past summer, due to COVID-19, the children were not able to do as much on the games floor.
“We have the kids here and we’re letting them play games and we’ve got different activities all week,” Cox said. On Monday morning, the club in Longview held relay races and an egg-toss relay.
“Plenty of activities to keep them busy,” Cox said.
Cox said the organizers are more free to hold different activities and games.
“It makes it easier on us,” Cox said, noting that the club hosts about 40 to 50 children each day. “We’re here to serve the kids. You know, an active mind keeps them out of trouble.”
The Boys & Girls Club is open 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Longview World of Wonders Marketing Director Beth Swindell said the children’s museum is open an extra day this week for Spring Break.
On Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Longview WOW will host St. Patrick’s Day activities.
“If the weather is good, we’re hoping to make green soap,” Swindell said. “We have a whole host of activities.
Thursday will be a $3 admission day as opposed to the regular admission price of $8.
Swindell was most excited for Friday’s box-in-a-box day.
“We have been collecting and getting donated cardboard boxes since Christmas so we have a mountain of boxes,” Swindell said. The first activity is a nesting competition. The person or group with the highest number of boxes nested inside one another will win. The next activity is a construction contest where children are given two rolls of Duct Tape, and they can use as many boxes as they want to build a structure.
“Last year there was a castle built,” Swindell said. “On Saturday, we are doing seedlings and planting workshop at 10:30 a.m.”
In years past, there would be camps through the week of spring break.
“We used to do camps on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday morning but what we noticed was that we had to limit our numbers,” Swindell said. “Instead of doing camps, we can open up and serve more people. We want to make the most impact we can on these little learners.”
By opening up, the children’s museum made the activities more accessible as opposed to camps.
Swindell added that there are many things to do downtown and families make a day of it.
“There’s all sorts of great things to do downtown, and that’s what we want to encourage people to do,” Swindell said.
As for returning to “normal” as COVID-19 precautions are lifted, Swindell said the museum is in a “wait and see” position.
“As it stands now, we really haven’t had any capacity issues,” Swindell said. “The great thing about WOW is that before COVID, right when you walk in the door there is a hand-washing station.”
Since Longview WOW is a sensory-based activity space, keeping everything disinfected is necessary.
“We have always kept it clean, and we had that in place,” Swindell said. “We are not requiring masks. We are encouraging them to wear them, but they can do whatever is comfortable.”
For more information, visit Longview Public Library, Longview WOW and Girls & Boys Club’s websites.