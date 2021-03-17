With a week off from school or virtual learning, spring break is all about having fun.
In East Texas, opportunities abound for children and families to have fun and make the most of a free week.
Check out these 10 fun activities in East Texas that you can do this week:
Visit a state park
State parks have resumed normal capacity and Texas Parks and Wildlife has lifted restrictions limiting group sizes.
In East Texas, there are several state parks you can visit including Martin Creek Lake State Park, Caddo Lake State Park, Daingerfield State Park, Lake Bob Sandlin State Park and Tyler State Park.
The state parks are filled with trails, lake activities such as kayaking and canoeing, and campgrounds that make it ideal to explore the natural landscape of East Texas. For information, visit tpwd.texas.gov/state-parks/ .
Explore a children’s museum
Longview World of Wonders, a children’s museum in downtown Longview, is filled with activities designed to allow children to explore their creativity.
This week, LongviewWOW is offering additional daily themed activities. Today, there are St. Patrick’s Day activities at 10:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. On Thursday, LongviewWOW is offering $3 admission. On Friday, the museum will hold its Box in a Box competition at 2:30 p.m. On Saturday, children will have the opportunity to plant seedlings at 10:30 a.m.
LongviewWOW is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday at 112 E. Tyler St. For information, www.longviewwow.org .
Enjoy a tasty treat
As the temperature rises, it’s time to begin enjoying tasty, cool treats.
Shivers Natural Snow, located at 5651 U.S. 259 in Longview, has opened for its 2021 snow cone season with its menu of naturally crafted treats. Shivers also operates locations in Hallsville and White Oak.
In addition to Shivers, there are a variety of other local businesses that offer frozen treats including Andy’s Frozen Custard, Menchie’s Frozen Yogurt, Diddy’s Yogurt Shoppe, Brian and Scott’s Snowball and Quenchies.
Take a trip to Calie’s Acre
Calie’s Acre, located on Texas 300 between Longview and Gilmer, offers seasonal activities for families and spring break is no exception.
This week, Calie’s Acre is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily through Saturday. Admission is $6 per person and includes access to a hayride, music garden, maze, barrel train, bouncy balls, barnyard and playground.
For $15 per person, visitors get access to everything in the cheaper package plus gem mining, unlimited jump pad experiences, pedal carts and a wheel walk. For information, visit www.caliesacre.com .
Have fun at Longview parks
In Longview, opportunities for fun abound at the city’s many parks.
Explore the play area at KidsView Playground at Lear Park. Have fun in the shade under the recently covered Spring Hill Park. Practice musical skills with instruments at The Green. Take a stroll around the pond and feed the ducks at Teague Park.
To view a complete listing of the city’s parks, visit www.longviewtexas.gov/2162/Park-and-Facility-Locations .
Reconnect with nature at
Longview trails
For those who want to get in a bit of exercise and explore the natural landscape, there are many trails in the city that allow for both.
Cargill Long Trail, Boorman Trail, Julieanna Trail, Guthrie Trail and Akin Trail each offer miles of paved trail to take a leisurely stroll, walk your dogs and explore the natural beauty of Longview.
For those who want to go on an unpaved adventure, the Mobberly Mountain Bike Trail and the Grace Creek Mountain Bike Trail each offer the chance to hike and delve even closer to nature.
Hone your reading skills
This spring break, the library is taking many of its activities virtual because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, but there are still opportunities for children and families to have some quality time.
At 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, the library will have an online story time and craft day on its Facebook Group page. At 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, storyteller The Story Lady will present an online storytime on the library’s Facebook page. At 7:30 p.m. Thursday, the library will host a drive-in movie night featuring “The Croods: A New Age.”
From 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, the library will take its Library After Hours meeting to Laser X, located at 2523 Judson Road, for laser tag fun. Then, at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, the library will post a Lego From Home Challenge on its Facebook page with children use Legos to build based on a theme. Afterward, children are invited to a post a picture of their creation to be entered in to a drawing for a Lego prize.
For more information, visit www.longviewtexas.gov/3888/Library .
Jump around at a trampoline park
Longview’s trampoline parks offer space to have fun and exercise by bouncing around at the same time.
G-Force, 4800 Gilmer Road, is a 40,000-square-foot space of indoor trampolines and karts. It offers children the opportunity to test their driving skills at an indoor go-kart track and the chance to jump on trampolines indoors.
Air U Trampoline Park, 4300 U.S. 259 North, has about 10,000 square feet of trampolines and foam pits. Two foam pits are filled with more than 25,000 cubes of foam. Air U also features trampoline dodge ball courts and more.
Learn to play disc golf
The City of Longview has three disc golf courses available for the community to try their hand at throwing a disc at a designated target.
Guthrie Park features an 18-hole, beginner friendly course. Hinsley Park features an 18-hole course that is a bit more challenging because of the park’s many trees. Meanwhile, Ingram Park has a nine-hole course that gives large elevation changes and challenges players with wooded areas and blind corners.
For information, visit www.longviewtexas.gov/3337/Disc-Golf .
Let your creativity abound
Children and families can let their artistic talents flow at Longview’s art studios, including The Mud Hut and Create Art.
Create Art has special activities planned for spring break, including a canvas lesson Tuesday and a class Wednesday in which children can build a clay flower and paint their own pottery. For information, visit www.facebook.com/longviewcreateart/ .
Meanwhile, The Mud Hut is offering extended hours during spring break. The Mud Hut, 103 W. Loop 281, is a paint-your-own pottery studio. For more information and daily hours, visit www.facebook.com/themudhutlongviewtexas/ .