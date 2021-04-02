Relaxed COVID-19 restrictions have spurred the return of the “Roots in the Gardens” spring concert series at the Longview Arboretum and Nature Center.
Arboretum President Anne Hugman said she called Longview Mayor Andy Mack to ask if she could begin scheduling events after Gov. Greg Abbott’s announcement in March that removed the statewide mask mandate.
“These musicians have been calling for months because all they want to do is play,” Hugman said.
She got the green light and began making calls.
“I called them and we had our lineup in one day,” Hugman said. “Everyone said yes. It was really fun.”
The concert series is set to begin May 6 and continue every Thursday for five weeks on the stage at Water’s Edge.
“It’s BYO everything,” Hugman said. “Bring beverages of your choice, adult beverages, picnics, lawn chairs, blankets. It’s family friendly.”
Though COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted and masks will not be required at the event, Hugman said guests will be encouraged to social distance as there is plenty of room.
“The gardens are large, so people can spread out,” Hugman said. “People should do whatever they need to do to feel safe.”
Along with the entrance ticket for the concert, guests can wander the gardens and explore.
Each concert is different, Hugman said. The first week will feature Jazz Connection. On May 13, Galaxy with Tim Womack will take the stage with classic rock.
A Broadway and show tunes night is set May 20 with Julie Forester Mangus and Friends. Covie the Band will perform Christian and pop music May 27.
New band Coconut Island with Chuck Dowden will finish up the series June 3.
“We were at ArtWalk Thursday, and I was loving the fact that so many moms and babies and dads were out,” Hugman said, adding that she hopes the concert series will bring families out. “We have a great lawn where kids can roll around and play. People are ready to get outside.”
Hugman passed out information Thursday at ArtWalk and said the reaction was positive.
“Everyone was so excited,” she said. “Thank goodness there’s something to do.”
The arboretum announced plans for its spring concert series in 2020 but had to push the dates forward because of pandemic concerns.
“We did it last spring, and it was successful,” Hugman said.
The fall concert series was canceled. In May 2020, the arboretum held the “Carboretum,” where community members attended a drive-in, free concert outside the arboretum’s west gate in the parking lot of Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center.
The concert series is a fundraiser for the arboretum.
“It’s to raise money to continue to plant and freshen up,” Hugman said. “The money goes right back into the gardens.”
Tickets are available on the Longview arboretum website, at the arboretum and at the gate the day of the concert. Adult tickets are $10 per person; children 12 and younger are $5 each; and children younger than 3 are admitted for free Gates open at 5 p.m,. and concerts will be held from 6 to 8 p.m.
“I hope that everyone comes out and hangs out with us,” Hugman said. “Come out and support us and let us have beautiful gardens.”